Tiong Bahru Bakery opens Safari-themed cafe in Dempsey

Botswana inspired.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 16, 2018 @ 03:27 pm

Tiong Bahru Bakery has opened its fifth outlet in the Dempsey area on Nov. 16.

There was already a long queue today on its first day of opening.

So, what’s the buzz about?

 Safari-themed cafe

This is possibly the first Safari-themed cafe in town. It was inspired by the bakery’s founder Cynthia Chua’s trip to Botswana.

The cafe rests within the greens near the Open Farm Community.

The bakery’s exterior looks like a huge canvas tent and it seats 46.  

Photo from Tiong Bahru Bakery Facebook

The interior is filled with Safari-themed elements like dry weed-clad walls, rope-lined pillars, rustic furniture, butterfly taxidermy and tribal prints.

The Kilim carpets were brought in from the Middle East.

Photo from Tiong Bahru Bakery Facebook

Photo by gigikoshiro
Photo by gigikoshiro

Exclusive menu

Besides the usual pastries and drinks, there is also an exclusive menu that includes caffeine-free lattes made from edible plants harvested from its own garden.

Expect to find interesting latte flavours like tumeric, blue pea and beetroot. 

Of course, you can pair the new add-ons with the usual classic croissants or Amann and share them with your friends.

View this post on Instagram

A new concept by #tiongbahrubakery 🐘#tbbsafari

A post shared by Chessia C (@okaychs) on

Details

Address: 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819
Opening hours: Daily 8am to 5pm

Top photo collage from Tiong Bahru Bakery Facebook.

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

