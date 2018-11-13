10,000 people to get free travel experiences by sharing old travel photos

Most of us post travel photos when we’re sick of work, tired of the mundane and hungry for a holiday.

Sometimes, it’s to fantasise about a life more exciting than reality, and this behaviour possibly heightens towards the end of the year.

Well, you’ll be happy to know that other than a well-curated IG feed, there’s now one more thing you can get out of posting an old travel photo — a free travel experience.

“Trade” an old travel memory for a new one, free

The idea is that you’ll get a new travel experience, for free, in exchange for an old one.

Klook, an online concierge for travel experiences (think tour agency, but only for holiday activities) will be giving out 10,000 activities for free, at their Klook Travel Pawn Shop event.

All 10,000 activities will be experiences in five countries — Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Some of the travel experiences to be given away include Hong Kong Disneyland tickets, go-karting in Tokyo, a tour of Yangmingshan National Park in Taiwan, speedboat tours in Phuket and cooking lessons in Bangkok.

While you don’t get to choose the travel experience (it’s a mystery pick), it’ll be a good way to decide your next travel destination if you don’t already have one.

Other than 10,000 travel experiences up for grabs, there’s also Klook credits to be given away.

Needless to say, the air tickets don’t come with the free travel experience — that’s just too much wishful thinking.

How it works

All you have to do is post a photo of an old travel memory on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #klooktravelpawnshop.

Flash the post at the Klook Travel Pawn Shop event (details coming up) to receive a travel pawn shop receipt. Change the receipt to redeem a free travel experience.

If you don’t have social media, you can also show a physical photograph at the event to receive a travel pawn shop receipt.

It’s that simple. So easy to get free things, it’s almost unbelievable.

More travel discounts

There’s also a year-end sale, where you can save up to $70 on travel experiences purchased through the site.

If you’ve a trip planned and know what you want to do, you might want to check this sale out instead. Buying (sometimes discounted) tickets in advance will reduce all the travel-induced anxiety.

You’ll thank yourself.

Where: Bugis+ Atrium, Level 2 , 201 Victoria St, Singapore 188067

When: 16-18 Nov 2018 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 10am to 10pm

All images from Klook.

This sponsored article by Klook made us wonder what it’s really like to visit a pawn shop.