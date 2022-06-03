Back

Photos of Kim Lim's husband disappear from her Instagram feed

The two are currently not following each other on Instagram.

Mandy How | June 03, 2022, 06:20 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Almost all traces of Kim Lim's husband, Leslie Leow, have disappeared from her Instagram feed.

The two, who got married about three months ago, are also currently not following each other on Instagram.

It is not clear what has transpired between them, as neither Lim nor Leow have given any indication on their social media platforms.

Leow is reported to be a 33-year-old IT entrepreneur and a long-time friend of Lim before they got together.

His Instagram account is set to private.

Mothership has reached out to Lim's team for comment, and will update this article when they reply.

Highs and lows

The duo's relationship turned high profile in late September last year, when they got engaged.

The event was quickly followed by a blip when Lim archived their proposal post, leading to speculation about their status.

Lim later unarchived the post and assured followers that they were ok, reiterating that the relationship is for life.

The billionaire heiress also revealed that they had a huge fight, and partly attributed it to her "reacting rashly to situations at times."

The incident was then smoothed over by mushy dedications and extensive travelogues, as well as an extravagant Guo Da Li (bethrothal ceremony) that amounted to S$2 million.

A post from the occasion is still preserved on the feed, although its comments section has been limited.

Similarly, a Valentine's Day-related post, with its caption referencing what is likely Leow's initials, remains.

Lim's recent posts

Much of Lim's recent Instagram content have been focused on her work and travels.

The beauty entrepreneur also recently expanded her aesthetic services to Katong, and is looking to expand her brand overseas, she told L'Officiel Singapore.

Top image via Kim Lim's Instagram page

OCBC to fund green projects like vending machines dispensing drinks into personal bottles

Ideas to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

June 04, 2022, 11:03 AM

Why some S'poreans are turning to traditional Chinese medicines for hair loss solutions

Just like how you drink liang teh to relieve “heatiness”.

June 04, 2022, 10:59 AM

Western Australia to-dos: Star-gaze from a bubble dome, wake up to the ocean, & more cool digs

Ditch the ordinary for the extraordinary.

June 04, 2022, 09:54 AM

No-holds-barred review: Ovaltine McFlurry, as tested by a diehard Ovaltine fan

Not biased, promise.

June 04, 2022, 01:55 AM

If not for Anwar, I would still be M'sia's prime minister: Mahathir

What year is this?

June 03, 2022, 09:53 PM

Man, 54, arrested after fight at Yishun coffeeshop that allegedly started because of beer lady

One of the men is said to have gotten upset that he was the only person that the beer lady was not pouring drinks for.

June 03, 2022, 08:35 PM

IKEA S'pore offers 1-for-1 meatballs & plant balls for IKEA Family members on June 6, 2022

Membership is free.

June 03, 2022, 06:21 PM

Jurong Bird Park offering 50% off tickets till June 26, 2022

Not so fowl.

June 03, 2022, 06:20 PM

Octopus spotted chilling on rocks, enjoying sunrise at intertidal area in S'pore

Captain Davy Jones making a reappearance.

June 03, 2022, 05:09 PM

Johor police chief says no crimes against S'poreans reported since land borders reopened in April 2022

Not a single report by foreign travellers, he said.

June 03, 2022, 04:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.