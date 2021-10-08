Back

Kim Lim reposts marriage proposal photo, apologises for worrying loved ones

Rainbow after the rain.

Mandy How | October 08, 2021, 12:27 AM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All is good with billionaire heiress Kim Lim and her fiancé again.

Lim has reposted a scene from her marriage proposal, about a day after obliterating the occasion from her Instagram feed.

In the caption of the reposted photo, Lim assured everyone that they are doing "ok", reiterating that the relationship is for life.

She added:

"As you all know I’m just being drama and reacting rashly to situations at times. Part of my personality disorder but I am getting better. Just saw my psychiatrist!"

Lim also thanked those who have shown their concern, and apologised for making them worry.

Unlike her previous post, her fiancé's identity is not as heavily censored here, and followers are able to make out his features clearly.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIM LIM (@kimlimhl)

In a subsequent post uploaded five hours later, the heiress thanked her fiancé for his enduring patience.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIM LIM (@kimlimhl)

An Instagram Story revealed that the couple had a huge fight earlier on.

Friends and followers have since expressed their support in the comments section, with celebs like Christopher Lee, Hong Huifang, and Hayley and Jayley Woo sending heart emojis.

Top image via Kim Lim's Instagram page

CNA correspondent goes chest-deep in murky water to calmly report on Thailand flood

Her cameraperson could be the other MVP.

October 08, 2021, 08:34 AM

S'pore employees lodged some 640 complaints a month about employers who breach safe management measures

Employees advised to clarify with employer first before reporting workplace SMM breaches to MOM.

October 08, 2021, 04:33 AM

Biden's mention of 'Taiwan agreement' sparked confusion for some. What exactly is he referring to?

Washington's "one China" policy is different from Beijing's "one China" principle.

October 08, 2021, 03:51 AM

MHA issues letters to 9 for publishing false posts & misstating what Shanmugam said about FICA

As of now, seven have corrected their posts and apologised for what they did.

October 07, 2021, 11:58 PM

3,483 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 deaths reported

Today's update.

October 07, 2021, 11:32 PM

HSA investigating illegal distribution of ivermectin in S'pore after elderly woman hospitalised

Do not self-medicate with ivermectin.

October 07, 2021, 07:37 PM

I adopted a military dog from Mindef in 2016. The first time we met he asked for belly rubs.

He was the last dog left because another family returned him. But he was the goodest boi.

October 07, 2021, 07:06 PM

HBL a 'last resort', not all children have conducive environments for it: Chan Chun Sing

A prolonged HBL period could 'negatively impact' the academic progress and socio-emotional well-being of many students, Chan said.

October 07, 2021, 05:43 PM

Riau Islands cancel travel bubble with S'pore citing high Covid-19 cases

Previously delayed in July due to rising Covid-19 cases in both countries.

October 07, 2021, 05:43 PM

I’m a S’porean millennial who hates exercising but here’s how I made simple tweaks to my lifestyle while working from home

If I don’t start taking charge of my health, who will?

October 07, 2021, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.