Kim Lim reposts marriage proposal photo, apologises for worrying loved ones

All is good with billionaire heiress Kim Lim and her fiancé again.

Lim has reposted a scene from her marriage proposal, about a day after obliterating the occasion from her Instagram feed.

In the caption of the reposted photo, Lim assured everyone that they are doing "ok", reiterating that the relationship is for life.

She added:

"As you all know I’m just being drama and reacting rashly to situations at times. Part of my personality disorder but I am getting better. Just saw my psychiatrist!"

Lim also thanked those who have shown their concern, and apologised for making them worry.

Unlike her previous post, her fiancé's identity is not as heavily censored here, and followers are able to make out his features clearly.

In a subsequent post uploaded five hours later, the heiress thanked her fiancé for his enduring patience.

An Instagram Story revealed that the couple had a huge fight earlier on.

Friends and followers have since expressed their support in the comments section, with celebs like Christopher Lee, Hong Huifang, and Hayley and Jayley Woo sending heart emojis.

