Kim Lim's proposal photos gone from Instagram feed

The Instagram post on Kim Lim's marriage engagement has been been unavailable on her feed.

Lim initially shared the news of being proposed to on Instagram on Sep. 30. This included not only a post on her feed, but also a deluge of Instagram Stories.

About a week since the proposal, however, it appears that the Instagram post is gone, while the Stories have long expired following their 24-hour lifespan.

Online speculations

Around midnight of Oct. 7, the 30-year-old posted a now-deleted Instagram Story which said "It just didn't work out", followed by "Hurt inside from my present & past".

It is uncertain, however, if these are indications of the state of the couple's engagement.

Social media users on @sgcickenrice, a local confessions page, speculated that this could be the end of the couple's relationship.

At time of writing, Lim is still following her fiancé on Instagram.

She was previously married to her ex-husband Kho Bin Kai for four years before they divorced in 2020.

They have a four-year-old son together.

Top image from @kimlimhl's Instagram page