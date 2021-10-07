Back

Kim Lim's proposal photos gone from Instagram feed

Not much is known.

Fasiha Nazren | October 07, 2021, 04:52 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Instagram post on Kim Lim's marriage engagement has been been unavailable on her feed.

Lim initially shared the news of being proposed to on Instagram on Sep. 30. This included not only a post on her feed, but also a deluge of Instagram Stories.

About a week since the proposal, however, it appears that the Instagram post is gone, while the Stories have long expired following their 24-hour lifespan.

Online speculations

Around midnight of Oct. 7, the 30-year-old posted a now-deleted Instagram Story which said "It just didn't work out", followed by "Hurt inside from my present & past".

It is uncertain, however, if these are indications of the state of the couple's engagement.

Social media users on @sgcickenrice, a local confessions page, speculated that this could be the end of the couple's relationship.

At time of writing, Lim is still following her fiancé on Instagram.

She was previously married to her ex-husband Kho Bin Kai for four years before they divorced in 2020.

They have a four-year-old son together.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @kimlimhl's Instagram page

Drivers of yellow Honda & black Audi, aged 22 & 25, arrested by police, suspended from driving

The community called them out and the police have acted.

October 07, 2021, 04:49 PM

Leaked Twitch document reveals S'pore's KiaraaKitty made about S$166,000 in 2 years

Feel like quitting your job?

October 07, 2021, 04:46 PM

Springleaf Prata Place giving free lime juice to all dine-in customers with any purchase on Oct. 8, 2021

Nice and cordial service.

October 07, 2021, 04:24 PM

Approval for Covid-19 oral drug use in S'pore depends on when maker submits data to HSA: MOH

There is currently no Molnupiravir clinical trial in Singapore, the ministry revealed.

October 07, 2021, 04:09 PM

M’sian primary school question on sexual grooming asks: 'What should you do if grandpa wants to shower with you?'

Some found it inappropriate. Others felt this issue should be addressed.

October 07, 2021, 04:09 PM

ComfortDelGro taxi driver, new to the job, cruises along MBS footpath looking for exit

The driver has been given a warning.

October 07, 2021, 03:41 PM

Wedding photographer deletes photos in front of groom after being denied break for food & drink

'I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore.'

October 07, 2021, 03:19 PM

Vietnam to reopen Halong Bay, Hoi An to vaccinated travellers in December 2021

Good news for travellers.

October 07, 2021, 02:09 PM

Ben's Cookies at Wisma Atria closes down 3 days early after cookies sold out within minutes

The promotion was supposed to last till Oct. 10.

October 07, 2021, 01:33 PM

'Squid Game' creator hints possible sequel centred around the frontman

Hopefully, more questions in the first season will be answered.

October 07, 2021, 01:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.