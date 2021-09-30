Back

Kim Lim says 'yes' to mysterious boyfriend's marriage proposal

He put a ring on it.

Fasiha Nazren | September 30, 2021, 05:24 PM

Wedding bells are ringing for Kim Lim.

The billionaire heiress and founder of two aesthetic clinics is officially engaged.

In an Instagram post on Sep. 30, the 30-year-old shared a snapshot of the proposal.

Lim and her fiancé were hugging while surrounded by white balloons and flowers, as well as large marquee lights that spelled "Marry Me".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIM LIM (@kimlimhl)

And here's a look at the ring:

Screenshot from @kimlimhl on Instagram.

Screenshot from @kimlimhl on Instagram.

Despite being a public figure, Lim has remained tight-lipped about her relationship and not much is known about her mysterious fiancé, except for the fact that @waleoweh is his private Instagram account.

However, she did repost some Instagram stories revealing his face.

In 2020, Lim revealed that she had divorced her ex-husband, Kho Bin Kai, after four years of marriage.

Lim has a four-year-old son from her previous marriage.

Top image from @kimlimhl on Instagram.

