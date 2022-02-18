Billionaire heiress Kim Lim's S$2 million betrothal gifts include Hermès bags, Rolex watches, gold bars

Kim Lim, daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, is once more the talk of town on the subject of wealth.

On Feb. 16, 30-year-old Lim had her Guo Da Li (betrothal ceremony) with fiancé @waleoweh, who also goes by "LL".

Not much is known about him, except that he's a 33-year-old IT entrepreneur and a long-time friend of Lim before they got together.

The tradition involves the groom delivering gifts of to the bride's family as a display of his sincerity, and assure the family that the bride will be well taken care of.

It can also be seen as a way of thanking the bride's family for raising her, and the family's acceptance of the gifts also signify their acceptance of the groom.

The Guo Da Li ceremony typically takes place a few days to a few weeks before the wedding.

To start with some context, this is how a normal Guo Da Li looks, Lim's good friend and somewhat pink-haired influencer Xiaxue showed her followers.

The gifts are meant to represent fertility and prosperity.

And this is how Lim's Guo Da Li looked:

The extravagant pile is estimated to be worth about S$2 million.

According to ICON Singapore, the lavish presentation not only consists of wine, roasted pig and wedding pastries, but also plenty of luxury items such as:

15 gold bars

Eight pairs of dragon and phoenix bangles

Two giant gold necklaces

Gold rings and earrings

Two Hermès bags

Two Rolex watches

Dried goods (mushrooms, abalone, sea cucumber, fish maw, scallops etc.)

Tatler added that Lim's fiancé had arrived with a lion dance entourage, a God of Fortune mascot, as well as a Chinese boy and girl mascot.

His choice of transport? A Rolls-Royce.

Following the event, Lim's fiancé dedicated at least one Instagram Story to her as well:

What's in a box

If you've spied one of the many boxes meant for the couple's friends, you don't have to wonder what's inside them—Xiaxue is here to satiate your curiosity.

The influencer did an "unboxing" on her Instagram Stories the day after the ceremony.

Inside each box are three layers of pastries from local bakery Thye Moh Chan.

Lelian Chew, the founder of The Wedding Atelier (who planned the ceremony), provided more insights into the meaning of the gifts.

A video of the occasion can also be found on her Instagram page:

