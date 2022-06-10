Changi Airport Terminal 4 to reopen in September 2022

Changi Airport will reopen Terminal 4 (T4) in September 2022.

Opening Terminal 4

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in its media release on June 10 that T4 will handle both departure and arrival flights when it reopens.

The airlines that were previously operating at T4 are set to return to the terminal in September 2022.

While preparations and discussions are still underway for the upcoming reopening, CAG said travellers can expect to see a small number of retail outlets and F&B options at T4.

Departures at Terminal 2's southern wing to reopen in October 2022

In addition, the departure operations in the southern wing of Terminal 2 (T2) will also be resuming come October 2022.

It was previously announced that the terminal will reopen in phases, with arrival operations being the first to resume on May 29, 2022.

T2 was previously closed for upgrading works in May 2020, and expansion and upgrading works in its northern wing will continue, said CAG.

The terminal is expected to be fully complete by 2024.

In the meantime, CAG said travellers arriving at T2 can look forward to stores such as The Shilla Duty Free and Lotte Duty Free, which will open in August and September respectively, and a cluster of up to four F&B concepts in October.

CAG said it will announce more details on the airlines operating at T2 in the future.

Top image from Changi Airport/Facebook