Some lucky passengers get to land at Changi Airport Terminal 2 for staff to prep for May 29 reopening

Practice run.

Belmont Lay | May 27, 2022, 05:07 PM

Changi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen progressively from May 29, 2022.

It has been closed for upgrading and expansion works since May 2020.

New photos of its interior have been put up on Facebook by Changi Airport to provide a glimpse of the spruced up areas.

Passengers land at T2

According to the post, some flights were routed to T2 to allow personnel working there to fine tune processes and ensure smooth operations.

The lucky passengers who got to experience an almost brand new T2 had the first opportunity to see the expanded arrival immigration Hall, more auto-gates, and lengthened baggage belts.

More space

The expanded T2 will see a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated immigration lanes, as well as special assistance ones that are wider in width than conventional ones to cater to passengers with mobility aids, as well as big family groups.

When completed by 2024, the terminal's capacity will be 28 million passenger movements per year -- up by five million, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on May 22.

The terminal will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in T3.

Some T3 departure flights may use the boarding gates at T2.

Singapore had reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.

Travellers do not need to undergo a Covid-19 antigen rapid test within 24 hours of arrival or take only designated flights to enter Singapore quarantine-free.

Quotas were lifted on the number of daily arrivals.

Entry approvals are no longer needed for vaccinated travellers.

The requirement for pre-entry Covid-19 tests was removed on April 26.

The airport and its partners are looking to hire more than 6,600 workers.

All photos via Changi Airport Facebook

