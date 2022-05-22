Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases starting May 29, 2022

The first phase of the reopening of Changi Airport's Terminal 2 will commence on May 29, 2022.

According to a press release by Changi Airport, the move is part of the airport's preparation to meet an increase in passenger traffic in the months ahead.

Terminal 2 has been closed for upgrading works since May 2020. When it is fully completed in 2024, the expansion will raise the airport's capacity by five million to 28 million passenger movements per year.

Changi Airport Group's (CAG) Executive Vice President of Airport Management, Tan Lye Teck, was further quoted as saying:

"CAG is encouraged to see the strong pickup in travel demand and has worked closely with our partners to bring forward the progressive reopening of Terminal 2 ahead of the June travel peak to meet this demand. The start of flight operations at Terminal 2 will provide more capacity to support our airline partners, who are also gearing up to serve more passengers in the months ahead. Terminal 2 will reopen in phases over the next two years to support Changi’s recovery as a regional air hub.”

What will be the first phase of the re-opening feature?

Changi Airport added that under the first phase, key touchpoints such as arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal would be ready for flight operations.

In addition, Terminal 2 will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in Terminal 3.

A small number of Terminal 3 departure flights may use the boarding gates at Terminal 2. However, passengers on these flights will continue to check-in and clear departure immigration at Terminal 3, then take the Skytrain to Terminal 2.

There will also be a larger Arrival Immigration Hall with more automated immigration lanes and special assistance lanes.

The automated immigration lanes will serve Singaporeans and residents who have enrolled their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), as well as eligible foreign visitors who have done the same upon their arrival in Singapore.

The press release highlighted that as more passengers are enrolled, the number of automated immigration lanes will be increased.

As for the special assistance lanes, these will feature a wider width than conventional lanes, allowing passengers with mobility aids, as well as big family groups, to clear immigration more easily.

There will be three collection belts in the baggage claim hall, with one that has been lengthened to handle more bags.

Top photos via Changi Airport/Facebook