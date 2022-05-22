Back

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases starting May 29, 2022

The reopening will be fully complete in 2024.

Matthias Ang | May 22, 2022, 11:50 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The first phase of the reopening of Changi Airport's Terminal 2 will commence on May 29, 2022.

According to a press release by Changi Airport, the move is part of the airport's preparation to meet an increase in passenger traffic in the months ahead.

Terminal 2 has been closed for upgrading works since May 2020. When it is fully completed in 2024, the expansion will raise the airport's capacity by five million to 28 million passenger movements per year.

Changi Airport Group's (CAG) Executive Vice President of Airport Management, Tan Lye Teck, was further quoted as saying:

"CAG is encouraged to see the strong pickup in travel demand and has worked closely with our partners to bring forward the progressive reopening of Terminal 2 ahead of the June travel peak to meet this demand.

The start of flight operations at Terminal 2 will provide more capacity to support our airline partners, who are also gearing up to serve more passengers in the months ahead. Terminal 2 will reopen in phases over the next two years to support Changi’s recovery as a regional air hub.”

What will be the first phase of the re-opening feature?

Changi Airport added that under the first phase, key touchpoints such as arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal would be ready for flight operations.

In addition, Terminal 2 will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines operating in Terminal 3.

A small number of Terminal 3 departure flights may use the boarding gates at Terminal 2. However, passengers on these flights will continue to check-in and clear departure immigration at Terminal 3, then take the Skytrain to Terminal 2.

There will also be a larger Arrival Immigration Hall with more automated immigration lanes and special assistance lanes.

The automated immigration lanes will serve Singaporeans and residents who have enrolled their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), as well as eligible foreign visitors who have done the same upon their arrival in Singapore.

The press release highlighted that as more passengers are enrolled, the number of automated immigration lanes will be increased.

As for the special assistance lanes, these will feature a wider width than conventional lanes, allowing passengers with mobility aids, as well as big family groups, to clear immigration more easily.

There will be three collection belts in the baggage claim hall, with one that has been lengthened to handle more bags.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Changi Airport/Facebook

The Original Vadai opening outlet at Kampung Admiralty on May 27

North side.

May 22, 2022, 03:33 PM

M'sian model wears see-through top without bra in London museum after earlier photo drew some criticism

This was a few days after a picture she took at the British Museum caused a bit of a stir.

May 22, 2022, 03:14 PM

LTA books motorist for improper lighting, says it may affect visibility for other road users

Checks were also performed on vehicles suspected of overloading.

May 22, 2022, 02:05 PM

Asian-American man, 61, brutally beaten & 'left for dead' wakes up from coma

He can follow commands with small motions with his hands and respond to some questions with head nods.

May 22, 2022, 11:23 AM

How S’pore won 'the war on piss' & cleaned up urine-soaked HDB lifts

Mothership Looks Back: You're in a different time.

May 22, 2022, 10:39 AM

Elon Musk denies groping & exposing himself to SpaceX flight attendant

The sexual harassment allegations were brought to light after they were published in an article by Business Insider.

May 22, 2022, 09:57 AM

Supporters of banned Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara stage protests in Medan, Indonesia to criticise S'pore

The protests were held in Jakarta and Medan.

May 21, 2022, 11:32 PM

Pri 4 student writes to Zaobao to rebut woman who said Chinese standards in doldrums

TF when you struggle to plough through a Primary 4 student's Chinese commentary.

May 21, 2022, 08:06 PM

TikTok dancing sensation Raymondl88 grooves with SCDF responders from Tampines Fire Station

"Thanks for meeting. Be happy."

May 21, 2022, 06:49 PM

Jerry Yan, 45, looks like he has not aged in new, viral pictures dressed as Meteor Garden's Dao Ming Si

Man needs to drop his skincare routine stat.

May 21, 2022, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.