Changi Airport Group mass hiring with over 6,600 job vacancies

Over 6,600 job vacancies are currently available at Changi Airport as the commercial aviation industry in Singapore is recovering.

Professional, manager, executive, and technician (PMET) roles and non-PMET roles are available for job seekers to apply.

The Changi Airport Group (CAG) is currently mass hiring to attract talent in a bid to "power Singapore's travel recovery", an update on its website on May 17 said.

Two-day career fair

Over 20 aviation companies will be attracting potential job seekers during the One Aviation Careers Fair, which runs from May 27 to 28 at the Suntec City Convention Centre.

Job seekers will be able to attend on-site interviews and will have the chance to "be hired immediately".

CAG elaborated that new employees of the airport partners, such as ground handling firms SATS and dnata, can look forward to "market competitive salaries and incentives".

One Aviation Careers Fair details

Job seekers can register for the event here before registration closes at 12pm on May 26, 2022.

The career fair is open to Singaporeans only.

Location: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 3, Summit 1 and 2

Day, Date: Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28, 2022

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm

Nearest MRT: Esplanade Station

Aviation industry healing

Minister for Transport S Iswaran revealed in March that Changi Airport Terminal 2 will be opened progressively this year to ensure that Singapore is ready for travel resumption.

As of May 2022, the number of passengers has returned to over 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels as compared to 18 per cent in March 2021, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The Singapore government aims to restore passenger travel volume to Changi Airport by at least 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.

Iswaran also announced on May 17 the resumption of work on Changi Airport Terminal 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

