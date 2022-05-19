Back

Changi Airport Group mass hiring with over 6,600 job vacancies

Get hired immediately.

Irwan Shah | May 19, 2022, 10:14 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Over 6,600 job vacancies are currently available at Changi Airport as the commercial aviation industry in Singapore is recovering.

Professional, manager, executive, and technician (PMET) roles and non-PMET roles are available for job seekers to apply.

The Changi Airport Group (CAG) is currently mass hiring to attract talent in a bid to "power Singapore's travel recovery", an update on its website on May 17 said.

Two-day career fair

Over 20 aviation companies will be attracting potential job seekers during the One Aviation Careers Fair, which runs from May 27 to 28 at the Suntec City Convention Centre.

Job seekers will be able to attend on-site interviews and will have the chance to "be hired immediately".

CAG elaborated that new employees of the airport partners, such as ground handling firms SATS and dnata, can look forward to "market competitive salaries and incentives".

One Aviation Careers Fair details

Job seekers can register for the event here before registration closes at 12pm on May 26, 2022.

The career fair is open to Singaporeans only.

Location: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 3, Summit 1 and 2

Day, Date: Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28, 2022

Opening hours: 10am to 6pm

Nearest MRT: Esplanade Station

Aviation industry healing

Minister for Transport S Iswaran revealed in March that Changi Airport Terminal 2 will be opened progressively this year to ensure that Singapore is ready for travel resumption.

As of May 2022, the number of passengers has returned to over 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels as compared to 18 per cent in March 2021, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The Singapore government aims to restore passenger travel volume to Changi Airport by at least 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.

Iswaran also announced on May 17 the resumption of work on Changi Airport Terminal 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos from Changi Airport Group Facebook

Supporters of Indonesian preacher denied entry into S’pore spam President Halimah & PM Lee’s social media pages

Play spam.

May 19, 2022, 10:52 AM

Man, 80, dies after falling & hitting head during scuffle at Marine Parade 4D shop

A 73-year-old man has been charged with causing death by rash act.

May 19, 2022, 10:24 AM

Astons Steak & Salad restarts self-service lunch buffet in S'pore, all-you-can-eat sides back

From S$15.90.

May 19, 2022, 03:02 AM

Luna investor who lost S$3.27 million shows up at crypto founder Do Kwon's South Korea home

An estimated 200,000 investors lost money.

May 19, 2022, 02:25 AM

Sengkang Town Council to manage estate by itself as no agent put in bid when tender called

Run it by themselves.

May 18, 2022, 11:38 PM

S'porean brothers in their 20s quit full-time jobs to sell pork with dad at wet market

Respect.

May 18, 2022, 09:22 PM

Cyclist jailed 5 months for punching man who filmed him assaulting another pedestrian

Bystander who took out the camera became the victim.

May 18, 2022, 07:05 PM

Pilot records 53-sec video of strange UFOs lights over South China Sea

It could be drones. It could be missiles. It could be jetpacks.

May 18, 2022, 06:42 PM

'Carved doorway' photographed on Mars, but it's probably not a sign of life on the planet

Nope. The photo doesn't prove there are aliens on Mars.

May 18, 2022, 06:19 PM

Vaccinated travellers can enter Indonesia without need for pre-departure testing from May 18, 2022

People are also no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

May 18, 2022, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.