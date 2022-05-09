Ben Davis scores penalty against S'pore in SEA Games football match, Thailand wins 5-0

Ben Davis, aka Benjamin Davis, scored the opening goal for Thailand against Singapore in the under-23 SEA Games match on May 9, 2022.

This was his first international goal for Thailand.

It came courtesy of a penalty in stoppage time of the first half that put Thailand in the lead.

Davis was brought down in the penalty box.

He went to take the spot-kick intuitively.

It also opened the floodgates for the Thais as they beat Singapore 5-0 eventually.

Thailand 5-0 Singapore

In the 47th minute, Singapore midfielder Harhys Stewart attempted to defend a low cross from the Thais, but he unfortunately hit the ball into his own net, giving Thailand their second goal.

Around four minutes later, Ekanit Panya scored Thailand's third goal of the game.

Panya got his second goal of the night, and Thailand’s fourth, in the 66th minute when he fired the ball into the back of the net.

About 15 minutes later, Thai forward Korawich Tasa scored the fifth goal for his side.

Background on Ben Davis

Davis, 21, was born in Phuket, Thailand and lived there until he was five.

He then moved to Singapore and became a naturalised Singaporean at nine.

Davis had defaulted on his national service (NS) obligations after missing his mandatory call-up in February 2019.

Davis risks arrest if he ever returns to Singapore.

In August 2018, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen addressed the issue in Parliament, stating there were no grounds for MINDEF to grant him a deferment for NS and that Singapore's interests must come first.

In October 2019, Davis broke his silence to the media. He said he had no intentions of completing his NS obligations.

He also said he did not regret his decision, and said succeeding in football was his first priority.

In the 2019 SEA games, Davis was already called up for the Thai provisional team.

Next match

Singapore will face Cambodia on May 11 in their next SEA Games match.

The Young Lions are in Group B in this edition of the SEA Games, alongside Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

They previously met with Laos on May 8. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.