18-year-old NS defaulter Ben Davis risks arrest if he comes back to S’pore

It looks like Ben Davis is never coming back to Singapore ever again.

Unless he is prepared to get arrested.

Labelled a NS defaulter

The 18-year-old footballer from Singapore has officially missed his mandatory National Service call-up.

And he has been labelled an NS defaulter by the Ministry of Defence.

This carries with it penalties that range from a fine of up to S$10,000 and/ or imprisonment of up to three years, upon conviction for committing offences under the Enlistment Act.

Mindef also told the press in Singapore that Davis is staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit.

Davis was to have enlisted on Feb. 14.

Jail sentences for defaulters

Short jail sentences for young defaulters

Mindef has pressed for a short jail sentence on NS defaulters in previous judgments, where the default period exceeds two years but the defaulter is young enough to serve his NS duties in full.

Longer jail sentences for older defaulters

A longer jail sentence is pressed for when the defaulter has reached an age when he cannot serve his full-time NS in a combat vocation or fulfil his NS in full.

Maximum jail sentences for old defaulters

The maximum sentence is pressed for where the defaulter is over the age of 40 and cannot be called up for NS at all.

Liable until 40

NS defaulters who are still under the age of 40 are still required to serve if they return.

Mitigating factors

A defaulter’s sentence may be discounted based on various factors.

This includes

• the length of period of default,

• how substantial his connection to Singapore is,

• whether he voluntarily surrendered or was arrested,

• and whether he pleaded guilty or claimed trial.

Background

The Phuket-born footballer had signed with English Premier League club Fulham in July 2018 to embark on a professional career — making him the first Singaporean footballer to be signed with a top-tier English club.

However, Davis did not get successfully deferred from NS to play for Premier League.

He studied at the Singapore Sports School, but he left Singapore in 2015 to move to London to join Fulham’s academy.

He has an English father and Thai mother.

He is registered with the club as an English national.