Ben Davis did not report for National Service, is now an NS defaulter

The longer he takes to come back to serve NS, the longer his prison sentence.

Joshua Lee | February 18, 06:42 pm

Ben Davis, the Singaporean footballer who did not get a successful NS deferment to play for English Premier League (EPL) side Fulham has defaulted on his National Service obligations.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in response to queries by Channel NewsAsia.

This was what Mindef said

“Mr Benjamin Davis is a National Service (NS) defaulter…He failed to report for NS as required. He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit. Mr Davis has committed offences under the Enlistment Act, and is liable upon conviction to a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 years.”

Mindef had previously revealed that Davis’ enlistment was in February 2019.

Davis is the first Singaporean to sign a professional contract with a top-tier EPL football club. Davis graduated from the Singapore Sports School and had signed a two-year contract with Fulham.

However, as a Singaporean male, Davis had to report for National Service.

His unsuccessful deferment prompted a nation-wide debate on whether national service obligations should be implemented strictly and fairly for all individuals.

Arguments we found online for & against allowing Ben Davis’s NS deferment

In past statements, Mindef revealed that national service deferments were only granted to sportsmen who represent Singapore in international competitions like the Olympic Games.

Davis who would be playing for Fulham, did not represent Singapore.

By defaulting on his national service obligations, Davis has committed an offence under the Enlistment Act and subjected to a fine not exceeding S$10,000 and a sentence not exceeding 36 months.

The length of sentence is proportional to the length of default:

  • 2 – 6 years: 2 – 4 months imprisonment
  • 7 -10 years: 5 – 8 months imprisonment
  • 11 – 16 years: 14 – 22 months imprisonment
  • 17 – 23 years: 24 – 36 months imprisonment
  • >23 years: 36 months

