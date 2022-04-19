S'pore largest nightclub Marquee not opening on Apr. 19, 'unsure' of when they'll be back

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg[

[UPDATE on Apr. 19, 4:40pm: The spokesperson for Marquee has since added that the reopening date will be announced at a later time.]

April 19 is the day that a lot of Singaporeans are looking forward to, as all nightlife businesses, including KTV outlets and nightclubs, will be allowed to reopen.

Well-missed names such as Teo Heng and Zouk have confirmed that they will be back in business this week.

However, don't make plans to party at Singapore's biggest club Marquee just yet.

The night spot's rep has told Mothership that they will not be welcoming guests back this week, and that there is "no definite date" for the reopening as they are still "evaluating the situation."

There are also other uncertainties at play, such as whether the dance floor will be open, and if the club will raise the minimum age for entry, which is currently 18.

What's at Marquee

For those who turned legal during the pandemic, Marquee spans three levels and is located in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The very bourgeois club is known for having a party playground, which includes a giant slide and an eight-armed indoor ferris wheel.

Marquee is currently hiring for a slew of positions, including VIP host, dancer, lighting programmer and bartender, presumably to gear up for the big reopening.

Stuff you shouldn't do at Marquee

