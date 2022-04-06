Back

Teo Heng KTV confirms April 19 return, launching online booking system

Finally.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 06, 2022, 03:06 AM

The long-awaited moment for all karaoke fans in Singapore is here: Teo Heng is back.

On April 5, the family friendly karaoke chain announced on Facebook that it will resume its karaoke business from April 19, along all other nightlife businesses.

Teo Heng KTV said it will also be launching an online booking system.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed into Teo Heng KTV outlets and masks have to be put on while singing.

Rates and outlets

If you are primed to sing your heart out on April 19, get ready to secure a slot via the booking system.

Here are the rates:

To cope with the trying times wrought by Covid-19 resulting in karaoke being completely banned, Teo Heng resorted to closing several outlets.

Now, it has only four outlets left:

Top image via Teo Heng KTV Facebook and website

