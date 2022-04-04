All nightlife businesses including KTV outlets & nightclubs can reopen from Apr. 19, 2022

In line with the recent relaxation of Covid-19 measures, all nightlife businesses will be allowed to fully reopen from Apr. 19.

These businesses include nightclubs, discotheques, and karaoke establishments, according to a joint press release by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Negative ART result required for some businesses

All nightlife establishments will be subjected to the same safe management measures implemented at food and beverage (F&B) outlets, retail liquor establishments and for live performances, where applicable.

For nightlife businesses where dancing is involved, patrons are required to produce a negative ART result before entering the premises.

The ART has to be supervised by a Ministry of Health-approved test provider, either in-person or remotely.

The Covid-19 test will be valid for 24 hours from the time of the test result.

Patrons must be tested before the start of their visit, and at most 24 hours before the end of the attendance at the event or activity.

Masks mandatory indoors

Nightlife businesses have to abide by these other safe management measures:

Group sizes of up to 10 fully vaccinated people

Masks are mandatory indoors

Safe distancing of at least 1m between individuals or groups when masks are off

Capacity limits of 75 per cent for large settings/events with more than 1,000 people, with no 1m safe distancing when masks are on. No capacity limits for smaller settings/events with fewer than 1,000 people

Enforcement agencies will monitor if these measures are adhered to.

Should there by any breaches of said measures, the business will be liable for the issuance of Notice of Composition (NOC) and closure order.

Top photo from Zouk / FB