Beach Road slashing: Victim in stable condition, hotpot shop owner offer staff counselling services

The 41-year-old female victim involved in the Apr. 14 slashing incident at 75 Beach Road is in stable condition.

Staff: Victim no longer in critical condition

The woman, Han Hong Li, is an employee at Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat at 87 Beach Road.

It is next to Zhong Hua Steamboat, which is situated at the corner of Beach Road and Liang Seah Street, where her assailant was seen being stopped in his tracks by members of the public who took to throwing things at the man.

The alleged attacker is 46-year-old Cheng Guoyuan.

After the incident, Han and Cheng were both conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where Cheng is held under armed guard.

Speaking to 8world News, a staff from Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat, surnamed Chen said he spoke to the victim over the phone.

Chen said Han is no longer in critical condition on Apr. 16, amidst reports that she was in a serious condition, which was potentially life-threatening.

During the assault, Cheng repeatedly hacked at multiple parts of Han's body, such as her neck, her legs, and her torso, and almost completely severed Han's right hand.

Chen said Han will be required to undergo surgery.

He added that Han's family members in China have been informed of the incident, but it remains unclear if her family will visit her in Singapore.

Other details emerged

According to Chen, Han is the ex-wife of the assailant, and the pair have a son and a daughter together, both of whom are in China.

Han and Cheng are from the Henan province in China, and both came to Singapore to make a living.

Han had been working at Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat for around a year prior to the incident.

Her boss and the owner of Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat Edmund Tan said in a 22-minute livestream video on Apr. 16 he had not seen Han's husband before.

Tan was at the scene when the incident unfolded on Apr. 14, and added that he was unaware that the assailant is Han's ex-husband.

"I don't really talk about private stuff with my staff," he said, before adding that Han had told him her husband had returned to China one week prior to the incident.

Will offer staff counselling services

In the livestream, Tan said while the incident on Apr. 14 has had a negative impact on business, he stressed that Han's safety and welfare remains his priority.

He said: "Most important thing, hopefully my staff (Han) is okay. But I think she should be fine because before she went up the ambulance I did talk to her."

Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat remained shuttered on Apr. 15, but opened its doors on Apr. 16.

However, Chen, the staff from Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat, said several of the eatery's employees were emotionally affected by the incident and had taken leave.

He added that the eatery will be offer psychological assistance in the form of counselling services to its affected employees, but he is unaware of the specific details.

Assailant charged with attempted murder

Cheng was arrested on Apr. 14, and is charged with attempted murder.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, he appeared in court via video link from his hospital bed in Tan Tock Seng Hospital at 9am on Apr. 16.

Cheng remained silent when the court interpreter read him his charge and only nodded his head in response to the judge's questions.

The court heard that Cheng had undergone an operation the day before, in the morning on Apr. 15.

He will be sent for psychiatric observation and is scheduled to return to court on May 6.

