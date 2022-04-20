Back

Beach Road slashing: Next door restaurant raises more than S$12,000 for 41-year-old female victim

The person who started the fundraiser said he just wanted to help.

Fiona Tan | April 20, 2022, 03:04 AM

Some individuals working at a restaurant in the Beach Road area have come together to raise funds of their own to give to the 41-year-old woman who was badly injured during a slashing incident there on Apr. 14.

The money they have raised is to help the woman with her medical expenses.

Owner of neighbouring restaurant launched fundraiser

According to 8world News, Zhuang Qian Hua, the owner of the eatery Chef China Hua Chu, kick started the effort for the victim, Han Hong Li.

Zhuang said he saw Han almost on a daily basis in the three months since Chef China Hua Chu opened its doors at 101 Beach Road, and remarked that he had also spoken to her a few days before the incident.

Chef China Hua Chu, a Sichuan food restaurant, is mere metres away from Chong Qing (Origin) Steamboat, where Han worked.

Zhuang said: "If one side is in trouble, all sides should support. We should help each other since we are all neighbours."

More than S$10,000 raised

Zhuang led the campaign by donating S$10,000 out of his own pocket.

He asked his employees to show some love, and added that no donation is too small be it S$1 or S$1,000.

The total donated amount currently exceeds S$12,000, with some of Zhuang's employees contributing between S$2,000 to S$3,000 in total.

Money will go towards Han and heroes who stepped in

Zhuang said the money raised will go towards Han's medical expenses.

Han is no longer in critical condition, but she will be required to go for surgery.

Additionally, Zhuang hopes to reward the men who stepped forward and intervened during the slashing incident, which prevented the assailant from doing further harm to the woman.

During the incident, some 15 men were at the scene throwing random objects at the 46-year-old assailant, Cheng Guoyuan, to fend off his attacks.

Zhuang said he hoped to reward each man with S$500 to thank them for their bravery.

Separately, 10 individuals who were involved in the Beach Road incident received Public Spiritedness Award from the police on Apr. 18.

