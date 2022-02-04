Space-themed restaurant in Bugis offers Sichuan cuisine & photo op with an 'astronaut'

What's the connection between Chinese food and outer space?

We're not sure either, but an outer space-themed restaurant specialising in Sichuan cuisine seems quite out of this world (or country, at least).

Take pictures with astronaut

Previously a steamboat BBQ restaurant named Xiao Jun Gan, the revamped restaurant Chef China Hua Chu now serves with skewers and simulated interstellar travel.

According to the restaurant, you might get to meet their astronaut mascot "if you are lucky."

If not, you can still snap a picture with a statue of an astronaut sitting on a moon.

Or against a backlit LED light display with a galaxy-themed backdrop.

Sichuan cuisine and Dongbei skewers

However, the space theme is limited to the decor and does not cover the menu, where you'll find hot and cold dishes, skewers, and soups.

Their signature dishes include Spicy Grilled Fish (S$32.80) and Grilled Mutton Ribs (S$17.80).

Braised Pig Trotter with Soybeans (S$16.80), Steamed Pork in Lotus Leaf Cake (S$18.80), and a few other dishes only come in limited quantities each day.

Skewers range from S$0.90 for grilled dried tofu to S$8.80 for grilled scallop.

Check out the full menu here:

Chef China Hua Chu

Address: 101 Beach Rd, 01-01, Singapore 189703

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3am, daily

