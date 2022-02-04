Back

Space-themed restaurant in Bugis offers Sichuan cuisine & photo op with an 'astronaut'

Skewers are available too.

Karen Lui | February 04, 2022, 10:28 AM

What's the connection between Chinese food and outer space?

We're not sure either, but an outer space-themed restaurant specialising in Sichuan cuisine seems quite out of this world (or country, at least).

Take pictures with astronaut

Previously a steamboat BBQ restaurant named Xiao Jun Gan, the revamped restaurant Chef China Hua Chu now serves with skewers and simulated interstellar travel.

According to the restaurant, you might get to meet their astronaut mascot "if you are lucky."

Photo by Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Photo by Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

If not, you can still snap a picture with a statue of an astronaut sitting on a moon.

Photo by Chef China Hua Chu.

Or against a backlit LED light display with a galaxy-themed backdrop.

Photo by Chef China Hua Chu.

Photo by Chef China Hua Chu.

Photo by Chef China Hua Chu.

Sichuan cuisine and Dongbei skewers

However, the space theme is limited to the decor and does not cover the menu, where you'll find hot and cold dishes, skewers, and soups.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MichelleLim_Star (@michellelim_star)

Their signature dishes include Spicy Grilled Fish (S$32.80) and Grilled Mutton Ribs (S$17.80).

Steamed Chicken with Chilli Sauce (S$9.80).

Mix Vegetables and Meat in One Pot (S$19.90).

Braised Pig Trotter with Soybeans (S$16.80), Steamed Pork in Lotus Leaf Cake (S$18.80), and a few other dishes only come in limited quantities each day.

Skewers range from S$0.90 for grilled dried tofu to S$8.80 for grilled scallop.

Check out the full menu here:

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Image from Chef China Hua Chu's Facebook page.

Chef China Hua Chu

Photo by Chef China Hua Chu on Google Maps.

Address: 101 Beach Rd, 01-01, Singapore 189703

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3am, daily

Top images via Chef China Hua Chu.

