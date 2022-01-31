Dee Kosh's interview with S'pore podcast OkLetsGo removed

If you're wondering why you can't listen to OkLetsGo's podcast featuring YouTuber Dee Kosh that was released on Jan. 28, you're not alone.

All three parts of the podcast were apparently removed by evening within the same day.

Listeners were unable to access the episodes, and Facebook comments confirmed as much.

This podcast had come after Dee Kosh's own YouTube video about his alleged sexual offences that was shared on Jan. 26.

Dee Kosh: "Got invited to talk"

Dee Kosh announced his guest appearance on Singaporean podcast, OkLetsGo, in the afternoon of Jan. 28.

According to his Instagram story caption, the former radio DJ was "invited to talk" about his situation, where he also "addressed a few other more personal things."

OkLetsGo shared the announcement on their social media pages at around 9am on Jan. 28.

Podcast removed

OkLetsGo has since removed the Instagram posts, but the Facebook and Linkinbio posts are still available at the time of writing.

The caption of these posts says, "He will pay his debt to society. He will plead guilty. Dee Kosh returns and breaks his silence after almost two years."

If you were intending to click in, you'd be disappointed to learn that the links on both platforms lead to the following error page:

Netizens' responses

According to comments on their Facebook page, the podcasts were no longer available by around 7:20pm on Jan. 28.

According to one of the comments, the podcast was removed at Dee Kosh's request, and OkLetsGo had posted an Instagram Story update about it.

Mothership has reached out to Dee Kosh and OkLetsGo for comment and will update this article when we receive a response.

