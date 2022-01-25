Dee Kosh to plead guilty to sexual offences involving teenage boys after denying it initially

Former radio DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, intends to plead guilty to multiple sex-related offences, the court heard on Jan. 25.

Seven charges

The 33-year-old was slapped with seven charges in court on Aug. 19, 2021, a year after the scandal broke.

They include one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) for sexual exploitation of a child or a young person, one charge for possessing obscene films, two charges for making obscene films, and three charges for commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18, reported Yahoo News.

Based on court documents seen by Mothership, Dee Kosh allegedly asked a 15-year-old person to masturbate him or perform oral sex in exchange for money between March and June 2018.

In February 2017, Dee Kosh allegedly offered a 16-year-old male S$2,000 so that he could perform oral sex on the teen.

In July 2018, he allegedly offered a 17-year-old male S$1,000, and asked the teen to perform oral sex on him.

He allegedly did the same thing in August 2020 with a different 17-year-old male.

Dee Kosh was also found to have 23 obscene video files in his possession.

Several of them involved his sexual acts with others that were taken without the other party’s knowledge.

He allegedly made two obscene films between 2016 and 2017. The contents of the films are not known.

CNA reported that the hearing date for Dee Kosh to plead guilty is set for Mar. 10.

He remains out on bail of S$20,000.

Allegations arose in 2020

An Instagram user came forward with allegations that Dee Kosh had asked for nudes and sexual favours, under the guise of recruiting him as a YouTube talent in August 2020.

At least four more youths corroborated the first person's allegation with similar accounts.

Dee Kosh subsequently denied having sexual relations with minors, but admitted that there is "truth" to some of the allegations.

Penalties

Those found guilty of sexual exploitation of a young person are liable to a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Communicating with a minor to obtain sexual services carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine.

Making an obscene film also carries a jail term of up to two years, and a fine of S$20,000 to S$40,000.

Possessing an obscene film carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

