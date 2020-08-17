Dee Kosh denies sexual relations with minors, but admits there is 'truth to some' of the allegations

Local YouTuber and radio DJ Dee Kosh has been accused of sexual harassment by at least five men.

The YouTuber who had categorically denied all the allegations has come forward with a public apology on Aug. 17 night via his social media accounts.

Dee Kosh says "I'm sorry"

Dee Kosh admitted there was "truth to some of the things which are being said now".

He apologised to the people who have been hurt in the process and seeks forgiveness, he added.

In particular, Dee Kosh said that his conversation with a 15-year-old, which has been circulating online, is "problematic" but said there was no intention to "groom him".

He wrote:

"There are some screenshots circulating of me texting with a 15-year-old that I now accept is problematic. My tone was questionable, but there was absolutely no intent to groom him. [...] To me, it was a friendly conversation which was cheeky and inappropriate, but I did not take it any further."

In his post, Dee Kosh denied a few specific allegations which include the followings:

Having any sexual relations with any minors Looking for paid sex on dating apps Using his talent management business for anything else apart from content creation and entertainment

Towards the end of his public statement, he also promised to "make conscious steps to change" and urged people to not direct anger and disappointment at his loved ones.

Here's the full post:

Police reports made against Dee Kosh

The series of accusations was sparked off by Instagram user @_epaul who uploaded a post on Aug. 15 which claimed that Dee Kosh approached him two years ago and allegedly asked for sexual favours back then.

The Youtuber sent a lawyer's letter the next day which led to the post being taken down.

The lawyers from DC Law firm, who initially represented Dee Kosh told Mothership on Aug. 17 that it was no longer representing the YouTuber.

Mothership understands that at least four police reports had been lodged against Dee Kosh as of the time of writing.

Three of these incidents are alleged to have occurred two years ago, involving two boys, then aged 17 and 15.

The other incident reported allegedly occurred two weeks ago, involving a 17-year-old.

Responding to queries by Mothership, the police confirmed that reports had been lodged, and that investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Dee Kosh/IG