Dee Kosh drops 9-minute clip, says he's not a pedophile

Former radio DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh shared his side of the story about his alleged sexual offences in a 9-minute video on Jan. 26 evening.

Prior to that, Dee Kosh created a countdown on his Instagram Story and Instagram post on Jan. 25, saying he is "finally ready to talk".

This came after his decision to plead guilty to the charges made against him, and he was given until Mar. 10 to do so.

His charges include one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) for attempted sexual exploitation of a child or a young person, one charge for possessing obscene films, two charges for making obscene films, and three charges for commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18.

Titled "Finally Addressing Everything", the 33-year-old shared that he wanted to "personally contextualise his charges" before "media gets to say anything about [him], before the internet gets to say whatever they want to say".

He also said that he is not making excuses for himself or attempting to change anyone's mind with this 9-minute clip.

Not a pedophile

Before proceeding to discuss the charges he has been slapped with, he said, “I am not a pedophile. I never have been nor will I ever be.”

According to the YouTuber, he had voluntarily undergone a psychological assessment, which involved a review of his psychosexual history by professionals.

He said that the results showed that he did not fulfil the diagnostic criteria for the pedophilic disorder.

Clarified falsehoods circulated by media

The former radio DJ proceeded to "set the record straight" and "correct the falsehoods that have been circulated by the media" about the court charges he received on Aug. 19.

He claimed the headlines of the articles "paint[ed] a horrible picture of who [he] was", and wanted to clarify with "indisputable facts".

According to Dee Kosh, some news articles and headlines "combined all the charges and made it seem like they were all connected".

As a result, falsehoods were spread due to "these inaccurate headlines", which made it seem as if he had paid and had sex with minors as well as filmed the act, which he insisted were “totally false”.

He disclosed that his lawyers reached out to these media outlets that eventually made the necessary corrections.

"But by then it was a bit too late", he added, and that "the story was twisted and being spread all around".

Videos found did not involve minors

Dee Kosh also clarified the charge for the films act, saying that the films found were videos of adults either screen-recorded or downloaded from the Internet.

He further emphasised that "they were normal porn" and were "not videos of minors”.

This charge has nothing to do with the other charges that he is facing, he revealed.

He warned viewers against storing porn on their devices as it is illegal to do so in Singapore.

"No sex or any form of sexual encounter"

With regard to his charges under 3762B, the YouTuber wanted to share some "undeniable facts".

These included the following:

no sex or any form of a sexual encounter

no molestation as he has never touched them

no physical contact at all

He insisted that these are charges for attempts.

He went on to read off his phone about how the legal age to have sex in Singapore is 16 but the legal age is raised to 18 if it involves a commercial element.

He claimed to not know “these facts”, adding that he was “wrong” and "take full responsibility" for his actions.

"I really should have known better and I apologise for my behaviour and my text messages. I’m not a predator, I didn’t specifically target individuals who were 17.”

Nonetheless, he said that he understood that an offence was committed and take full responsibility for his actions.

He added that ignorance of the law is no excuse even though they were just text messages.

“I messed up and completely regret my actions.”

Never met, seen, or touched the person

He went on to address his single charge under the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) for attempted sexual exploitation of a child or a young person.

Dee Kosh premised this section by saying dating apps are intended for adults and people on the app may be propositioned by others who assume they are of legal age.

He claimed he is trying to “release himself of all faults”, adding that he should have been more prudent and responsible in checking first instead of assuming that "everyone on the app is following the rules and is at least 18".

The former radio DJ maintained the following facts:

He did not have sex below the age of 16.

No grooming was involved.

No minors performed any "sexual favours" for him.

He has never met, seen, or touched this person.

No molestation occurred at all.

Wanted to tell his side of the story

Dee Kosh concluded the video by admitting that the "terrible mistakes" he made have affected the people he cares about.

"Words really cannot describe and express how truly sorry I am but I believe that the law is the law and what needs to be done will be done."

He announced that he will be pleading guilty to his charges on Mar. 10.

Nonetheless, he explained that he wanted to "personally contextualise" his charges and "make these facts very, very clear".

He insisted that this video is not meant to change his viewers' minds about him, make excuses for himself, or tell them how to feel about him.

"All I wanted was to be able to tell my side of the story."

He confirmed that he will not be fighting the case or taking it to trial and is ready to "receive whatever consequence the law has" for him, even if it means going to jail, and has not taken this decision lightly.

At the end of the video, Dee Kosh said he is very grateful for the support he received from his family and loved ones who have stuck by him during this time and expressed his gratitude to those who had sent him comments and Direct Messages (DMs) of support.

The former "Food King" host cracked a joke about filming "Food King Changi Prison edition" before closing with "Hope that I'll see you guys soon."

Mostly positive comments by netizens

The video amassed over 35,000 views and more than 500 comments within three hours.

Comments on the video left by netizens were predominantly positive, expressing support for his courage to admit his mistakes and apologising on video.

Here's the full transcript of the video:

"Hey guys, so I know that it's been a while since you heard from me and there has been a lot to say about myself, my life, my character, my career. The last update that I gave you was on Instagram, the Instagram statement, and since then, I have not been saying anything since 2020. All the information that people have nowadays is based on assumptions from news articles and just rumors and social media. So the police investigations took about a year and the legal proceedings are still going on right now. And if you read the news, you know that I am going to be pleading guilty for the charges that I face. But today, I would just like to share my truth. I'm not here to make excuses for myself. But I feel like I owe it to everyone and myself to take responsibility. I'm now sharing as much as I can so I can clarify the publications of the numerous news articles about my case. There are certain things that I cannot talk about due to the ongoing legal proceedings. But I'm here today to really just set the record straight. So what I want to do today is I want to correct the falsehoods that have been circulated by the media. But before I talk about my charges I just want to make one thing very, very clear. And that is that I am not a pedophile. I never have been nor will I ever be. So to substantiate this I voluntarily underwent a psychological assessment where my psychosexual history was reviewed by professionals. And the results were that I do not fulfill the diagnostic criteria for the pedophilic disorder. So yeah, like I said, not a pedophile never will be. So with that out of the way. On the 19th of August, I went to court to receive my charges. Okay, so for this I'm going to read off my phone because I don't want to get this wrong. Okay, so in court, I faced seven charges. One charge under the Children and Young Persons Act for attempting to procure the commission of an indecent act of a minor. We'll call this one the CYPA charge. I have three charges under 376B2, for communicating with another person for the purpose of obtaining for consideration the sexual services of a minor and three charges under the film's act for possessing and making obscene films. I understand that it's very easy to assume the worst when you see headlines like "Former DJ Dee Kosh charged with sexually exploiting young person and other sex-related offences", "YouTuber Dee Kosh charged with offering cash to boys below 18 for sexual services among other offences", "Dee Kosh charged in court with sexual exploitation of young person making obscene film". It paints a horrible picture of who I was and today I wish to clarify a few important things with these indisputable facts. There were news reports and headlines that had sort of combined all the charges and make it seem like they were all connected. People then started spreading these falsehoods because of these inaccurate headlines and suddenly the narrative became "Oh, Dee Kosh molested little boys, or Dee Kosh you know slept with this minor, Dee Kosh filmed the sex of this minor", which are all untrue. It made it seem as if I had paid the minors, had sex with them, and then filmed the act which is totally false. My lawyers did contact these publications and these media outlets then did edit the post but by then it was just a bit too late la. You know, like the story was twisted and it was being spread all around. So for example here on Mustsharenews, they reported that, you know, three counts of possessing and making obscene videos of minors which is completely false, and they edited it. And also Today Online also did the same thing. Also edited it but like I said, by then it was too late already. So I would like to first talk about the charge for the film's act, okay, and I'm going to be reading off my phone so that I make sure that I don't miss anything out and I'm very, very clear. Okay. So the films found were videos of adults, either screen recorded or downloaded from the Internet. They were normal porn. They were not videos of minors, and this charge has nothing to do with the other charges that I'm facing. It's just normal porn. However, it is illegal to own porn in Singapore. So lesson learnt, please bear in mind, don't have porn in your phone, in your laptop, your PC, or iPad and all that just don't. Okay, it's illegal. For the charges under 376B2, I would like to make this very clear with these undeniable facts: There was no sex or any form of sexual encounter. There was no molestation. I've never touched them. There was no physical contact at all. Long story short, these are charges for attempt. Again, I want to read off my phone because I do not want to miss anything out the legal age sex in Singapore is 16. But when there is a commercial element, the legal age is 18. I very stupidly did not know these facts. I was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions. I really should have known better. And I apologise for my behaviour and my text messages. I am not a predator. I did not specifically target individuals who were 17. Nevertheless, I understand that an offence was made and I take full responsibility for my actions. However, I would like to make clear again these facts: There was no sex. There was no molestation. I did not touch them. There was no physical contact at all. While these were only text messages, I do understand that ignorance of the law is no excuse. And I messed up and I completely regret my actions. Now for my CYPA charge, I'm going to be reading off my phone because I don't want to mess anything up. Dating apps are meant for adults. If you are, in reality, underaged, but are on the app, you will be assumed to be 18 and over, especially if your profile says that your age is 18 and you may be propositioned by people who assume that you are of legal age. I'm not saying this to release myself of all fault. You know, I should have been more prudent I should have been more responsible in checking first instead of assuming that, you know, everyone on the app is following the rules and is at least 18. So I messed up. But I would like to make these facts very clear: I did not have sex with anyone below the age of 16. There was no grooming involved. No minors performed any sexual favors for me. I have never met this person. I've never seen this person. I have never touched this person. There was no physical contact at all. There was no molestation at all. These are the facts. I have made terrible mistakes that have affected a lot of people that I care about. And words really cannot describe and express how truly sorry I am. But I believe that the law is the law and what needs to be done will be done. Thus, on the 10th of March, I will be pleading guilty to my charges. But I just wanted to... like before the media gets to say anything about me, before the Internet gets to say whatever they want to say, I just wanted to personally like contextualise my charges and make these facts very, very clear. And I hope I did that today. I'm not here to like try and change your mind. You know, or make excuses for myself or tell you how you should feel about me. To me, all I wanted was to be able to tell my side of the story and I really feel like I did today. I am not going to be fighting this case. I am not going to be taking it to trial. I am ready to receive whatever consequence the law has for me, even if it means me going to jail. I do not take this decision lightly but I am very, very grateful and thankful for the support I have from my family and the people that I love, you know, who have really stuck by me throughout this whole ordeal. *Dee Kosh starts tearing* And to the people who have been supporting me.. like I don't know why y'all do it. But you have no idea how much each comment in DM means to someone who's going through what I'm going through. So um, looks like I can film my Food King Changi Prison Edition. Oh wait, no more Food King already. Yeah, so um...hope that I'll see you guys soon. Till next time."

