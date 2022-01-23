Mahathir in 'stable condition' now after 3rd hospital admission in weeks

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was admitted to hospital for the third time this month, is in stable condition, according to a statement by his daughter Marina Mahathir.

Stable and responding well to treatment

The 96-year-old has been undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) for the past two days, Marina explained.

She added that Mahathir's condition is currently "stable" and he is "responding well" to the treatment.

"Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali (Mahathir's wife) and family ask for Malaysian citizens to pray for his speedy and full recovery," she said.

Here is the full statement:

Was admitted into the cardiac care unit

On Jan. 22, Mahathir's office confirmed that he was admitted into the cardiac care unit (CCU) at Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN).

He had previously been admitted to the same hospital on Dec. 16, 2021, where he underwent a "full medical check-up and further observation".

He completed his check-ups on Dec. 21, 2021, and was discharged on Dec. 23, 2021.

But less than a month later, Mahathir was back in the IJN for a second time for "an elective medical procedure".

On Jan. 9, the IJN released a statement stating that Mahathir underwent the medical procedure successfully.

Mahathir was subsequently discharged from the hospital on Jan. 13.

Mahathir had his first heart attack in 1989 and two more heart attacks in 2006.

