Back

Mahathir in 'stable condition' now after 3rd hospital admission in weeks

He is also responding well to the treatment.

Syahindah Ishak | January 23, 2022, 03:08 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was admitted to hospital for the third time this month, is in stable condition, according to a statement by his daughter Marina Mahathir.

Stable and responding well to treatment

The 96-year-old has been undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) for the past two days, Marina explained.

She added that Mahathir's condition is currently "stable" and he is "responding well" to the treatment.

"Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali (Mahathir's wife) and family ask for Malaysian citizens to pray for his speedy and full recovery," she said.

Here is the full statement:

Was admitted into the cardiac care unit

On Jan. 22, Mahathir's office confirmed that he was admitted into the cardiac care unit (CCU) at Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN).

He had previously been admitted to the same hospital on Dec. 16, 2021, where he underwent a "full medical check-up and further observation".

He completed his check-ups on Dec. 21, 2021, and was discharged on Dec. 23, 2021.

But less than a month later, Mahathir was back in the IJN for a second time for "an elective medical procedure".

On Jan. 9, the IJN released a statement stating that Mahathir underwent the medical procedure successfully.

Mahathir was subsequently discharged from the hospital on Jan. 13.

Mahathir had his first heart attack in 1989 and two more heart attacks in 2006.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Mahathir Mohamad/FB.

MOH investigating Wan Medical Clinic for allegedly offering 'remote' ART tests to Healing the Divide members

MOH stressed that supervised PET must be conducted in real-time and in the presence of a registered medical practitioner or qualified self-administered test supervisor.

January 23, 2022, 12:32 PM

Missing 73-year-old man last seen at Woodlands St 41, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

January 23, 2022, 11:00 AM

'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh arrested for alleged plan to submit false vaccination status to MOH

A doctor and his assistant were also arrested.

January 23, 2022, 10:53 AM

Fresh flowers, condolence note left by Greenridge Crescent drain where twin boys, 11, found dead

The fresh flowers and condolence note appeared a day after the boys' bodies were found there.

January 23, 2022, 05:10 AM

Kranji house puts up 6-metre gold God of Wealth statue, blesses entire neighbourhood

God of Wealth really comes to your front door.

January 23, 2022, 04:27 AM

Man, 48, arrested for alleged murder of his 11-year-old sons at Greenridge Crescent

He will be charged in court on Jan. 24.

January 22, 2022, 11:27 PM

11-year-old twins found dead at Greenridge Crescent were special needs kids, lived nearby: Chinese media

More details have emerged.

January 22, 2022, 10:44 PM

2,463 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 22, 1,590 low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection rate dipped to 2.64 today (Jan. 22).

January 22, 2022, 10:38 PM

Comment: Why I stopped buying brand new clothes for CNY

You can restyle old clothes, thrift shop, or swap clothes with your friends.

January 22, 2022, 08:23 PM

Mahathir admitted to cardiac care unit, 3rd hospitalisation in over a month

Some sources have claimed that Mahathir's condition is 'stable'.

January 22, 2022, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.