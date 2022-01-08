Back

Mahathir hospitalised for 2nd time in less than a month

Mahathir was previously admitted into hospital on Dec. 16.

Matthias Ang | January 08, 2022, 11:04 AM

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad, has been hospitalised for the second time in less than a month.

According to a Facebook post put up by his page on Jan. 7, he was admitted into the National Heart Institute (IJN) on the same day, for an elective medical procedure.

No further details were provided.

In addition, no visitors are allowed due to the country's current Covid-19 measures.

Previously admitted into same hospital

Mahathir was previously admitted into the same hospital on Dec. 16.

At that time, a statement put up on his page said that he was staying in the hospital for a few days and that he was also undergoing a full medical check-up and further observation.

On Dec. 21, a second statement said that he had "completed all the necessary investigations for his medical check-up" and that the doctors who treated him were "satisfied" with the results of the investigations.

The IJN also added that he would be discharged within a few days.

Top image via Mahathir Mohamad Facebook

