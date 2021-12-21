Mahathir to be discharged from medical facility, doctors 'satisfied' with results

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was admitted and warded at the country's National Heart Institute (IJN) since Dec. 16, is now ready to be discharged.

According to a media statement by the corporate communication division of the IJN, Mahathir "has completed all the necessary investigations for his medical check-up".

The statement was uploaded on Mahathir's Facebook on Dec. 21.

Doctors "satisfied" with results

IJN added that the team of doctors who were treating Mahathir was "satisfied" with the results of the investigations done over the last few days.

Mahathir will be ready for discharge within the next few days, IJN added.

"Tun Dr Mahathir and Tun Siti Hasmah express their thanks to everyone who has been praying for Tun Dr Mahathir," the statement added, using Mahathir's formal title.

Admitted since Dec. 16

On Dec. 16, Mahathir was admitted to the IJN at about 7pm for a "full medical check-up".

It was unclear why Mahathir was admitted to the institute.

The next day, IJN released a statement saying that Mahathir was "undergoing several investigations" that would be completed over the next few days.

The statement added that due to the present protocols, no visitors were allowed to visit the former prime minister.

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook