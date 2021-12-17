Back

Mahathir, 96, admitted to medical facility for 'full medical check-up'

He will be in the hospital for a few days.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 17, 2021, 01:37 AM

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, according to a statement issued on his social media pages on Dec. 16 night.

The statement said that the 96-year-old, once the world's oldest PM, was admitted to Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) at 7pm and will be staying in IJN for a few days.

IJN is a heart surgery centre located next to Kuala Lumpur hospital.

The statement also stated that Mahathir will be undergoing a full medical check up and further observation.

 

