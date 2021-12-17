Mahathir, 96, admitted to medical facility for 'full medical check-up'

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, according to a statement issued on his social media pages on Dec. 16 night.
The statement said that the 96-year-old, once the world's oldest PM, was admitted to Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) at 7pm and will be staying in IJN for a few days.
IJN is a heart surgery centre located next to Kuala Lumpur hospital.
The statement also stated that Mahathir will be undergoing a full medical check up and further observation.
— Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) December 16, 2021
