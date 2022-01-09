Back

Mahathir 'in high spirits' & 'recuperating well' after successful medical procedure

The procedure went as planned, said the hospital.

Nigel Chua | January 09, 2022, 03:26 PM

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad, is now recuperating from a successful medical procedure, after being hospitalised on Jan. 7.

It is his second hospitalisation in less than a month.

According to an update on his Facebook page on Sunday (Jan. 9), he is "fully awake and in high spirits" and is "recuperating well".

The update was posted in the form of a media statement issued by Malaysia's National Heart Institute, the Institut Jantung Negara.

While the statement did not mention details of the procedure, it said that the procedure, carried out by a team of doctors, "was uneventful and went as planned".

Mahathir, who was at one point the world's oldest leader at age 92, has said that he cycles in his free time and eats in moderation to stay healthy.

