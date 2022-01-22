Back

Mahathir admitted to cardiac care unit, 3rd hospitalisation in over a month

Some sources have claimed that Mahathir's condition is 'stable'.

Jean Chien Tay | January 22, 2022, 07:00 PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital for the third time in just over a month's time.

His office confirmed on Jan. 22 that the 96-year-old is currently in the cardiac care unit (CCU) at Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN), Malay Mail reported.

Further details were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, a member of UMNO's (United Malays National Organisation) supreme council said on Facebook that current Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had "rushed" to IJN after hearing the news that Mahathir was in "critical condition".

However, The Malaysian Insight reported that their sources say Mahathir's condition is "stable".

First admitted to IJN on Dec. 16, 2021

Previously on Dec. 16, 2021, Mahathir was admitted to the same hospital, where he underwent a "full medical check-up and further observation", according to his post on Facebook.

He completed his check-ups on Dec. 21, 2021, and was discharged on Dec. 23, 2021.

Less than a month later, the politician was back in the IJN for a second time, this time for "an elective medical procedure".

According to a Facebook post on his page, he was admitted on Jan. 7.

The IJN released a statement on Jan. 9 stating that Mahathir underwent the medical procedure successfully.

Based on the statement, he was said to be "recuperating well" and was "fully awake and in high spirits".

Subsequently, the ex-prime minister was discharged from the hospital on the afternoon of Jan. 13.

The 96-year-old had his first heart attack in 1989 and two more heart attacks in 2006, according to Malay Mail.

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook

