Mahathir discharged from hospital again, recovering at home

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been discharged from Malaysia's National Heart Institute (IJN) at 3.45pm on Jan. 13.

He was admitted to the medical facility on Jan. 7 and underwent an "elective medical procedure" on Jan. 8, according to a post from his official Facebook account.

The statement by IJN's Corporate Communications Department, which was posted on Mahathir's Facebook page, stated that the nonagenarian will "continue his recuperation and recovery process at home".

Both Mahathir and his wife, Siti Hasmah, expressed their thanks for the concern and prayers over the past week.

Second hospitalisation in about a month

This is Mahathir's second hospitalisation in about a month.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Mahathir was admitted to IJN to undergo a "full medical check up and further observation".

The next day, a statement from IJN said that Mahathir had to be warded as he was "undergoing several investigations".

Mahathir "has completed all the necessary investigations for his medical check-up" on Dec. 21, and was ready for discharge over the next few days.

IJN added that the team of doctors who were treating Mahathir was "satisfied" with the results of the investigations.

Top image via Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad/Facebook