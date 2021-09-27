SDP to present 8-point exit strategy for tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Chee Soon Juan

Chee Soon Juan, leader of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), has a plan to tackle Singapore's Covid-19 woes.

Or so he says.

In a Facebook post on Sep. 27, Chee announced:

"To put a stop to this mess, the SDP will announce an 8-point exit strategy to decisively tackle the pandemic. The plan drawn up by our healthcare panel led by leading infectious disease expert Prof Paul Tambyah. We will present our alternative ideas shortly and will open it for public review."

Tambyah is the chairman of the SDP, in addition to being an infectious disease expert, and stood in the 2020 general election as a candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC.

But what's the "mess" that Chee was referring to?

Chee: Don't make sense

Chee said that with the recent surge in Covid-19 infections, the government's "knee-jerk" reactions "don't make sense".

The government recently announced a host of restrictions on Sep. 24 (Friday), in response to a growing number of Covid-19 infections.

Among the biggest changes:

Social gatherings downsized from five to two, including dining at restaurants.

Work From Home made default.

Extended Home Based Learning.

The Ministry of Health, nevertheless, warned the public that cases could hit over 3,000 by the week of Oct. 4.

Chee pointed out what he feels are inconsistencies in the rules.

For instance, a family of three may take the same taxi, since they're from the same household. But they're not allowed to eat at a restaurant together, or visit another household (though the cap on visitors does not apply to grandchildren being cared for by grandparents).

He added, "Where do these people get their ideas from? Whoever is writing them need to remove their heads from their derrière."

Restaurant owner

As Chee has opened a restaurant of his own, Orange and Teal, he also offered some views from the perspective of a business owner.

He said since he set up shop, the restaurant has experienced no-dining-in, to groups of two with conditions, to five with more conditions, back to no-dining-in "in less than a month", then back to two with modified rules, to five with more modified rules and now to two.

Chee said, "This yo-yo type of policy-making is driving everyone nuts; there is no logical consistency. It certainly doesn’t inspire confidence in their ability to tackle the pandemic which is putting businesses and jobs under immense pressure."

He also pointed out that other large-scale events, like the 2020 general election and the National Day Parade had gone ahead, although the former had modifications such as some appearances being held virtually, while the latter was postponed.

He added, "The tragedy is that the sorry state of affairs is confusing and demoralising to an already Covid-fatigued population."

