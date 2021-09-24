MOH: Work-from-home to be default mode from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24

Work-from-home will be the default for employees who are able to work from home, with effect from 27 Sep. to Oct. 24, as part of a series of tightened measures to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced this in a press conference held today (Sep 24), in response to the growing number of community cases in recent weeks, and to minimise the strain on Singapore's overall healthcare capacity.

Currently, up to 50 per cent of employees who can work from home can return to the workplace.

During the period when work-from-home is the default working arrangement, the 10-day snap Work from Home regime will be suspended.

Social gatherings at the workplace will continue to be disallowed, the press release noted.

Employers should continue to implement flexible working hours and stagger the start times of employees who need to return to the workplace.

Persons unable to WFH strongly encouraged to self-test weekly via ART

Employees, contractors, and vendors who are unable to work from home are strongly encouraged by MOH to self-test weekly with an Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

Those who are able to work from home but need to return to the workplace for ad-hoc reasons may do so after testing negative with an ART before returning onsite.

MOH said that it will review the measures two weeks after implementation and adjust these based on the community situation then.

