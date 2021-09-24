Back

MOH: Work-from-home to be default mode from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24

Employees, contractors, and vendors who are unable to work from home are strongly encouraged to self-test weekly with an ART.

Martino Tan | September 24, 2021, 06:32 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Work-from-home will be the default for employees who are able to work from home, with effect from 27 Sep. to Oct. 24, as part of a series of tightened measures to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced this in a press conference held today (Sep 24), in response to the growing number of community cases in recent weeks, and to minimise the strain on Singapore's overall healthcare capacity.

Currently, up to 50 per cent of employees who can work from home can return to the workplace.

During the period when work-from-home is the default working arrangement, the 10-day snap Work from Home regime will be suspended.

Social gatherings at the workplace will continue to be disallowed, the press release noted.

Employers should continue to implement flexible working hours and stagger the start times of employees who need to return to the workplace.

Persons unable to WFH strongly encouraged to self-test weekly via ART

Employees, contractors, and vendors who are unable to work from home are strongly encouraged by MOH to self-test weekly with an Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

Those who are able to work from home but need to return to the workplace for ad-hoc reasons may do so after testing negative with an ART before returning onsite.

MOH said that it will review the measures two weeks after implementation and adjust these based on the community situation then.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Unsplash

Covid-19: Significantly affected sectors to receive financial support as S'pore tightens measures

In the form of rental relief and Jobs Support Scheme (JSS).

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

MOH to publish map of hotspots frequented by large number of Covid-19 cases

Available from October 1.

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

S'pore's daily Covid-19 cases might hit 3,200 next week at current infection rate: MOH

MOH has not ruled out the possibility of cases doubling even further if the infection rate continues at its current trajectory.

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

Social gatherings & dine-in group sizes capped at 2, from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24

Event sizes remain at 1,000 attendees, if all are fully vaccinated.

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

Hidden costs? Will I overspend? Grab responds to questions S’poreans have about ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ model

Handy answers for all your FAQs.

September 24, 2021, 05:28 PM

Starbucks S'pore giving out reusable cup on Sep. 28, 2021 with purchase of any beverage

Resources.

September 24, 2021, 04:05 PM

Gag order lifted: Colin Chua Yi Jin, 23, is undergrad who filmed voyeuristic videos of female friends

All 11 victims agreed to have him publicly named, despite risk of their own identities being revealed.

September 24, 2021, 04:04 PM

9 women, aged 22 to 47, arrested from 3 unlicensed massage establishments at Little India

If convicted, the offence can carry a fine up to S$10,000, an imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

September 24, 2021, 03:46 PM

Marsiling neighbours donate household items & cleaning equipment after HDB flat fire

The family is still looking for basic appliances, though.

September 24, 2021, 03:44 PM

Impossible Foods' plant-based pork to land in S'pore restaurants in Nov. 2021

It debuted in the U.S. and will be launching in Hong Kong restaurants from Oct. 4.

September 24, 2021, 03:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.