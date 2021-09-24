Back

Social gatherings & dine-in group sizes capped at 2, from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24

Event sizes remain at 1,000 attendees, if all are fully vaccinated.

Jean Chien Tay | September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

Group sizes for social gatherings and dining-in will be reduced from a maximum of five persons to two persons, effective from Sep. 27 till Oct. 24.

The measures will be reviewed after two weeks of implementation, based on the community situation at the time, according to the press release by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced these safe management measures in a press conference held today (Sep 24), in response to the growing number of community cases in recent weeks, and to minimise the strain on Singapore's overall healthcare capacity.

The maximum number of unique visitors per household will also be reduced to two per day.

Moreover, individuals should continue to limit their number of social gatherings to not more than one per day, be it to another household or meeting with friends and family members in a public place.

Group sizes for dine-in reduced to two persons

The cap for dine-in at food and beverage (F&B) establishments will be reduced to two fully vaccinated persons per group, as compared to the previous cap of five persons.

Unvaccinated individuals with a valid negative pre-event test (PET) result, recovered individuals, and children aged 12 years and below may also be included in such groups of two.

Meanwhile, hawker centres and coffee shops will continue to allow dine-in in groups of up to two persons, regardless of their vaccination status.

Events sizes remain at 1,000

The event sizes and capacity limits for congregational and other worship services, cinemas, MICE (meetings, incentive, conferencing, exhibitions), live performances, spectator sport events will remain at up to 1,000 attendees, provided that all of them are fully vaccinated.

Otherwise, only up to 50 attendees will be allowed without PET.

The concession for children aged 12 years and below, who cannot yet be vaccinated, will also apply for these events.

If the child is from the same household, the unvaccinated children may be included in a group of up to two persons.

"Special concessions" for wedding events

Marriage solemnisations will be allowed to continue, with attendees seated in groups of up to two persons, if all are fully vaccinated. Otherwise, only up to 50 attendees will be allowed without PET.

Home solemnisations will continue to be allowed with a cap of 10 attendees, the MOH press release noted.

Noting the "significant uncertainties" faced by marriage couples, MOH has announced special concessions for weddings.

Wedding receptions may be allowed to continue with up to 250 attendees if all are fully vaccinated, and with a group size of up to 5 persons per table.

All wedding guests must strictly abide by the prevailing safe management measures, especially in maintaining social distancing and avoiding inter-mingling with guests from other tables.

Unvaccinated individuals and the elderly are "strongly discouraged" from attending such events due to their "higher vulnerability", as PET only reduces their risk to others not the risk to themselves.

Rising cases in Singapore

The measure is announced in the wake of the recent increase in new Covid-19 cases, with 1,504 cases reported on Sep. 23.

Of which, 1,491 were locally transmitted cases, with 1,218 reported in the community and the remaining 273 in migrant worker dormitories.

Singapore has been recording over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily since Sep. 21.

