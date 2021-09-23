Back

2 more Covid-19 deaths in S'pore, 1,504 new cases on Sep. 23

1,491 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Karen Lui | September 23, 2021, 10:54 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,504 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Sep. 23).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 82,860.

Two deaths

Case 78524, a 93-year-old female Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 23.

She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 17.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Case 85278, a 71-year-old female Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 23.

She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 23. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of cancer.

In total, 70 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,491 local cases

There are 1,491 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 1,218 in the community and 273 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 343 seniors who are above 60 years.

13 imported cases

There are a total of 13 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, nine were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 1,120 Covid-19 cases currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 163 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 23 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 155 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 97.9 per cent.

289 cases required oxygen supplementation and 29 had been in the ICU. Of these, 53.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 46.2 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

13 have died, of whom 23.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 76.9 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring 13 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 13 active clusters.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 22, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,012,036 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, covering 4,584,600 individuals, with 4,463,450 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 187,529 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 87,257 individuals.

Top photo by Karen Lui.

M'sia & S'pore discussing reopening border soon: M'sia foreign minister

A proposal for daily commute between the two countries will also be submitted.

September 24, 2021, 01:09 PM

'Ma Ling Parade': FairPrice's punny post on food items & places in S'pore goes viral

You name it, they have it.

September 24, 2021, 01:06 PM

Jalan Besar coffee shop has S$0.90 mala loklok, opens till 1am

September 24, 2021, 12:42 PM

Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe at Garden's by the Bay has gelato, affogato & toasted brioche sandwiches

Nice place to chill.

September 24, 2021, 12:16 PM

Domestic worker not paid 13 months salary by S'porean employer charged for working elsewhere

A 56-year-old Singaporean woman is facing 13 charges for not paying her helper.

September 24, 2021, 12:01 PM

S'pore's first panda cub opens his eyes for the very first time

Cute!

September 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Restrictions to tighten if hospitals cannot cope, lockdown in S'pore a 'last resort'

The health minister also addressed some other questions on the current tightened measures.

September 24, 2021, 10:34 AM

NTU investigating student who crashed drag show & photographed performers in dressing room without consent

The producer of the drag show likened it to an act of crime.

September 24, 2021, 10:17 AM

Man, 50, arrested for allegedly spray painting interior of police post in Yishun in broad daylight

The man was suspected to have possessed and consumed controlled drugs.

September 24, 2021, 04:04 AM

S'pore condo security guard fined for squirting hand sanitiser into colleague's bottle to 'sanitise her mouth'

His actions were caught on a CCTV camera.

September 24, 2021, 12:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.