2 more Covid-19 deaths in S'pore, 1,504 new cases on Sep. 23

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,504 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Sep. 23).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 82,860.

Two deaths

Case 78524, a 93-year-old female Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 23.

She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 17.

She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of heart failure, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Case 85278, a 71-year-old female Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 23.

She tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 23. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of cancer.

In total, 70 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

1,491 local cases

There are 1,491 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 1,218 in the community and 273 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 343 seniors who are above 60 years.

13 imported cases

There are a total of 13 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, nine were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 1,120 Covid-19 cases currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 163 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 23 in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 155 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 97.9 per cent.

289 cases required oxygen supplementation and 29 had been in the ICU. Of these, 53.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 46.2 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

13 have died, of whom 23.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 76.9 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring 13 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 13 active clusters.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 22, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 9,012,036 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, covering 4,584,600 individuals, with 4,463,450 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 187,529 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 87,257 individuals.

Top photo by Karen Lui.