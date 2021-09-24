Back

MOH: Home-Based Learning extended till Oct. 7, 2021

Private Education Institutions must also implement HBL.

Martino Tan | September 24, 2021, 06:32 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Home-Based Learning (HBL) will now be extended till October 7, 2021, so that students can continue to stay home for the rest of the week, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sep. 24.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had earlier announced that HBL will be implemented for all Primary and Special Education (SPED) schools from Sep. 27 to Oct. 6, in order to protect younger children who are not yet medically eligible for vaccination.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) made the announcement in a press conference held today (Sep. 24), in response to the growing number of community cases in recent weeks, and to minimise the strain on Singapore's overall healthcare capacity.

Private Education Institutions must also implement HBL

Private Education Institutions (PEIs) must also implement HBL for all students aged 12 years and below from  Sep. 27 to Oct. 10, 2021.

Preschool services in PEIs may remain open, the press release noted.

The MOH press release also announced that in-person tuition and enrichment classes for students aged 12 years and below must pivot online or be suspended.

Preschools, MOE kindergartens, KCare Services and Student Care Centres will remain open during this period but parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if they can.

Top photo from Kinderland Singapore Facebook.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Those aged 50 to 59 in S'pore invited to take vaccine booster shots from Oct. 4, 2021

Almost 91,500 seniors have received their booster shot as of Sep. 23.

September 24, 2021, 06:36 PM

MOH: Work-from-home to be default mode from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24

Employees, contractors, and vendors who are unable to work from home are strongly encouraged to self-test weekly with an ART.

September 24, 2021, 06:32 PM

Covid-19: Significantly affected sectors to receive financial support as S'pore tightens measures

In the form of rental relief and Jobs Support Scheme (JSS).

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

MOH to publish map of hotspots frequented by large number of Covid-19 cases

Available from October 1.

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

S'pore's daily Covid-19 cases might hit 3,200 next week at current infection rate: MOH

MOH has not ruled out the possibility of cases doubling even further if the infection rate continues at its current trajectory.

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

Social gatherings & dine-in group sizes capped at 2, from Sep. 27 to Oct. 24

Event sizes remain at 1,000 attendees, if all are fully vaccinated.

September 24, 2021, 06:31 PM

Hidden costs? Will I overspend? Grab responds to questions S’poreans have about ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ model

Handy answers for all your FAQs.

September 24, 2021, 05:28 PM

Starbucks S'pore giving out reusable cup on Sep. 28, 2021 with purchase of any beverage

Resources.

September 24, 2021, 04:05 PM

Gag order lifted: Colin Chua Yi Jin, 23, is undergrad who filmed voyeuristic videos of female friends

All 11 victims agreed to have him publicly named, despite risk of their own identities being revealed.

September 24, 2021, 04:04 PM

9 women, aged 22 to 47, arrested from 3 unlicensed massage establishments at Little India

If convicted, the offence can carry a fine up to S$10,000, an imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

September 24, 2021, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.