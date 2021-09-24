MOH: Home-Based Learning extended till Oct. 7, 2021

Home-Based Learning (HBL) will now be extended till October 7, 2021, so that students can continue to stay home for the rest of the week, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sep. 24.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) had earlier announced that HBL will be implemented for all Primary and Special Education (SPED) schools from Sep. 27 to Oct. 6, in order to protect younger children who are not yet medically eligible for vaccination.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) made the announcement in a press conference held today (Sep. 24), in response to the growing number of community cases in recent weeks, and to minimise the strain on Singapore's overall healthcare capacity.

Private Education Institutions must also implement HBL

Private Education Institutions (PEIs) must also implement HBL for all students aged 12 years and below from Sep. 27 to Oct. 10, 2021.

Preschool services in PEIs may remain open, the press release noted.

The MOH press release also announced that in-person tuition and enrichment classes for students aged 12 years and below must pivot online or be suspended.

Preschools, MOE kindergartens, KCare Services and Student Care Centres will remain open during this period but parents are encouraged to keep their children at home if they can.

Top photo from Kinderland Singapore Facebook.

