Back

M'sian-S'pore PR, 66, jailed 2 years 6 months over 2019 Lucky Plaza crash that killed 2 women

Banned from driving for 10 years.

Belmont Lay | September 27, 2021, 01:16 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

The driver who crashed his car into groups of people outside Lucky Plaza in 2019 that killed two women and injured four others has been sentenced to jail for two years and six months.

Chong Kim Hoe, a Malaysian man who is a Singapore permanent resident, now 66, pleaded guilty on Sep. 24 to one count of dangerous driving causing death.

He was working as a private-hire car driver at the time of the incident.

The court heard he had a history of beating red light signals, according to The Straits Times.

He will also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 years after he is released from prison.

What happened on day of accident

Chong took a smoke break along Nutmeg Road after dropping off a passenger.

After receiving a booking to pick up another passenger along Orchard Road, the driver made an unauthorised U-turn at the junction of Jalan Kayu Manis.

Footage of the incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

As he was making the U-turn, the rear of his car mounted the kerb along Jalan Kayu Manis.

Chong then stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

The car mounted the pedestrian pathway along Nutmeg Road, went across a grass patch, and hit six women, before going through the guard rail and landing on the service road at Lucky Plaza.

Two women — Abigail Danao Leste, 41, and Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50 — died, while four others were injured.

Lucky Plaza accident victim Arlyn Nucos

Lucky Plaza accident victim Abigail Leste

All six women from the Philippines worked as domestic helpers here.

One victim who died and another who was critically injured are sisters.

What was heard in court

The Deputy Public Prosecutor urged the court to sentence Chong to between two and three years’ jail and disqualify him from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 years.

The defence lawyer pleaded for leniency and said Chong had remained at the scene and cooperated with investigations.

Following the crash, more than S$360,000 was raised for the four injured women and the dependants of the two dead women.

The online fundraiser closed on Jan. 6, 2020.

Top photos by Jane Zhang

160,000 S'poreans to receive S$100 worth of grocery vouchers in October 2021

The vouchers will be delivered to the eligible recipients' homes.

September 27, 2021, 12:15 PM

Alphabet book created by S'poreans features Southeast Asian mammals like colugo & Raffles' banded langur

Cute and educational.

September 27, 2021, 12:11 PM

Orchard cafe lets you play Squid Game's honeycomb challenge for free latte

Not life and death.

September 27, 2021, 11:57 AM

You might not live to see the next day. Wouldn’t you want your important affairs sorted out?

Everyone dies, but not everyone truly lives.

September 27, 2021, 11:54 AM

Samurai burgers & seaweed shaker fries back at McDonald's S'pore from Sep. 29, 2021

It's back.

September 27, 2021, 11:38 AM

Veteran DJ Chris Ho has passed away aged 60

News of his sudden passing was put up online.

September 27, 2021, 11:37 AM

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang, 60, says it's 'heartbreaking' to hear daughter Chantalle Ng say those things on camera

His first livestream.

September 27, 2021, 04:21 AM

Police appealing for information about missing 13-year-old, last seen along Sturdee Road on Sep. 24

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

September 26, 2021, 11:56 PM

NTUC FairPrice says they have enough stock & reminds customers to only buy what they need

Reminder comes as Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre is about to close temporarily for deep cleaning.

September 26, 2021, 11:44 PM

1,939 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 26, 2 more deaths reported

There have been a total of 87,892 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

September 26, 2021, 11:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.