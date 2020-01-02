fbpx

Bodies of 2 Filipino women who died during Lucky Plaza accident sent home to the Philippines

They held their funerals over the new year.

Belmont Lay | January 2, 04:53 pm

The bodies of two Filipino woman who died after being hit by a car at Lucky Plaza on Dec. 29, 2019 have been flown home to the Philippines, the Philippine Embassy in Singapore confirmed in a statement on Jan. 2, 2020.

Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50, was repatriated on Wednesday, Jan. 1, after a wake at Sin Ming.

Lucky Plaza accident victim
Arlyn Nucos

Abigail Leste, 41, was sent back on Thursday, Jan 2.

Lucky Plaza accident victim
Abigail Leste

The two women had worked in Singapore as foreign domestic workers.

Nucos’ wake, held on New Year’s Day, was attended by family members and friends.

Leste, a mother-of-two, held her wake on New Year’s Eve, which was attended by loved ones.

Philippine media showed the body of Nucos being sent home:

Philippine media showed the body of Nucos arriving back home on Jan. 2:

The car crash also injured four other Filipino helpers.

Arlyn’s sister, Arceli, 56, is still in hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Egnal Limbauan, 43, is still warded as well.

Two of the victims, Laila Laudencia, 44, and Demet Limbauan, 37, have since been discharged.

The embassy issued a statement on Thursday ton confirm the details and thanked those who sent their well wishes to the victims’ families.

“We thank all those who have expressed their sympathy and concern for the victims and their families and encourage everyone to continue to pray for the fast and full recovery of those still in confinement,” the statement added.

So far, more than S$286,000 has been raised for the victims.

