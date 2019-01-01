Son of Filipino domestic helper who died in tragic Lucky Plaza accident writes heartbreaking tribute

The son of a Filipino domestic helper who died in a shocking accident on Sunday, Dec. 29 has taken to Facebook, writing a heartbreaking tribute to his mother.

Advertisement

“We can’t go on without you,” wrote a shocked Jehf Umoquit Leste on Monday morning.

“For us, even though life is so difficult here, as long as we’re together we are happy. We can’t go on without you.”

“Please come home”

His mother, Abigail Danao Leste, died on Sunday after a car ploughed into the 41-year-old and five of her friends as they enjoyed a picnic outside Lucky Plaza.

Leste wrote that she had been working in Singapore for 14 years and that he and his sister had not spent a Christmas or New Year’s day with their mother since 2016.

“Please come home,” he wrote, in Ilocano, a dialect spoken in the northern regions of the Philippines.

“My sister, and I are waiting for you. You are the only one we have. Why have you left us? Nobody will protect us already.”

Leste also described how prior to the accident his mother had called him and they had a “nice conversation”.

He pleaded with his mother to call or text him and his sister one more time.

“We don’t know what to do.”

Advertisement

Final conversation with her daughter

According to The Straits Times, Abigail has a son and daughter, both in their early 20s.

She had called her daughter just minutes before the accident, but the conversation was cut short when the call disconnected.

The Straits Times reported that Abigail’s daughter did not immediately call her mother back, much to her regret.

According to friends of Abigail, who spoke to ST, the domestic helper had delayed a trip back to the Philippines in order to be at her daughter’s graduation.

She was originally meant to have gone back this month but decided to go back in March instead.

Abigail was known by her friends as “a nice girl” and “a joker”.

“Whenever she laughs we would all want to laugh too because she has such a nice laugh,” one of them said.

Advertisement

Medical treatment and support for the victims

One other woman, Arlyn Nucos, 50, also died in the accident.

Nuco’s sister, 56-year-old Arceli, and three other women were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Of the four, Arceli and Egnal Limbauan, 43, are still hospitalised.

Laila Laudencia, 44, and Demet Limbauan, 37, have been discharged.

All six victims were Filipino domestic workers.

The accident has prompted an outpouring of support, with more than S$100,000 raised in a day for the victims.

Advertisement

Leste’s Facebook post can be read in full here:

“Mum, how about us? The accident is just so sudden. We don’t want to lose you. Please mum, call us or text us. We were just having a nice conversation yesterday, and then all of a sudden we heard the news that you were in an accident. Mum, please come home? You were working overseas for 14 years. Mum, how about us? You have died already. For us, even though life is so difficult here, as long as we’re together we are happy. We can’t go on without you. My sister and I are waiting for you. You are the only one we have. Why have you left us? Nobody will protect us already. Mum, please come back, we are waiting for you. You can celebrate New Year’s here, we need you. 2016 was the last Christmas and New Year’s that we spent together. We are going to miss you. We can’t go on without you. We don’t know what to do”

Advertisement

Top image from Jehf Umoquit Leste’s Facebook page