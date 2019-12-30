2 out of the 4 injured in Lucky Plaza accident discharged from hospital

Two out of the four women injured in the Lucky Plaza accident on Sunday, Dec. 29, have been discharged from hospital.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Manpower) Low Yen Ling made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 30.

Low extended her sympathies to the families of the victims of the car crash, which killed two and injured four.

The two women who died in the accident were Arlyn Nucos, 50, and Abigail Leste, 41.

Arlyn’s sister, 56-year-old Arceli was seriously injured and remains unconscious in hospital.

Egnal Limbauan, 43, is also still in hospital.

Laila Laudencia, 44, and Demet Limbauan, 37, have been discharged.

All six victims were Filipino domestic workers.

The Nucos are from La Union in Northern Philippines.

The siblings have been working as domestic helpers in Singapore since 1990, Philippine news site Rappler reported.

Extend sympathies

Low wrote on Facebook that “many Singaporeans are concerned for the accident victims” and said that the Centre for Domestic Employees has started a fundraising exercise to help them.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all the families of the six affected helpers and to Ms Abigail D Leste and Ms Arlyn P Nucos who died from the impact of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all,” Low wrote.

“We wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Ms Arceli P Nucos and Ms Egnal L Limbauan, who remain warded under the treatment and close eyes of doctors and nurses. We’re thankful that Ms Laila F Laudencia has since been discharged and Ms Demet L Limbauan has just been discharged from the hospital early this evening after a period of treatment,” she added.

Low also applauded the “bravery of those who stepped forward yesterday to help the victims”.

She thanked the medical teams for looking after the injured women as best as they could.

Low wrote: “As we continue to keep the victims in our prayers, we also remember the many foreign domestic workers who keep our families going with their dedication and invaluable service.”

“Many of our foreign domestic helpers have become like family to us. May we also take this time to express our thanks and appreciation to the foreign domestic helpers who serve us.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan expressed condolences to the families of the two Filipinos who died.