Vivian Balakrishnan visits injured victims of Lucky Plaza tragedy in hospital

'What was supposed to be a day of rest, fellowship and celebration turned into a tragedy.'

Jeanette Tan | December 30, 06:29 pm

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Monday to visit the injured victims of the tragic Lucky Plaza road accident.

The accident involved the driver of a private-hire car and six women, two of whom died from the crash.

In a post on Facebook, Vivian said he was accompanied by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Low Yen Ling.

Both conveyed their sympathies to the injured who were hospitalised there, as well as their thanks to them for the work they have done in Singapore.

He also thanked the medical personnel who have been working to look after the injured.

Reflecting on the horrific accident, Vivian offered his “deepest condolences” to the families of the two women who died, and also expressed his hopes for a speedy recovery for the other four victims who sustained various injuries.

“Singaporeans are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life and injuries to six Filipinos at Lucky Plaza yesterday. What was supposed to be a day of rest, fellowship and celebration turned into a tragedy.”

He also paid tribute to what he described as the “invaluable contributions” domestic helpers make to Singaporean households and families, as well as the sacrifices they make in order to provide for their own families back home.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with the Philippine Embassy in Singapore to help the families involved,” Vivian added.

