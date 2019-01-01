More than S$100,000 raised for victims of Lucky Plaza accident, exceeding 1-month target in 1 day

Donations are pouring in for the victims of the tragic Lucky Plaza accident on Sunday, Dec. 29, which killed two and injured another four women.

In less than a day, a charity fund set up on Dec. 30 to raise money brought in over S$50,000 over several hours.

Just after 12pm on Dec. 31, it has reached its target of S$100,000.

The fund initially set to reach its goal in a month, but has done so in one day.

All proceeds in the fundraising campaign will go directly towards the four injured victims and the beneficiaries of the two women who passed away.

The six victims

The two deceased women have been identified as Arlyn Nucos, 50, and Abigail Danao Leste, 41.

Arlyn’s sister, Arcely, 56, was one of the four seriously injured.

She is currently in a critical condition.

All six women are foreign domestic workers from the Philippines.

Raised funds for victims

On Monday, Dec. 30, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) released an official statement on the accident.

CDE said it is rendering financial support through its Institutions of a Public Character (IPC) charity — the Domestic Employees Welfare Fund (DEWF).

According to a Facebook post by Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Manpower) Low Yen Ling , two of the women who were injured have been discharged from hospital.

Background

CCTV footage of accident leaked online

Although CDE has urged members of the public not to circulate photos and videos of the accident online, a leaked CCTV footage of the incident was circulated on social media on Dec. 30.

In the footage, a dark-coloured car is seen making a U-turn on the road beside the mall.

The car then accelerates very quickly and speeds across the two-lane road, crashing into a railing and into people standing around that area.

It eventually landed on a service road leading out of Lucky Plaza’s car park.

A 64-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

It has been reported that he is a driver-partner with Grab and has since been suspended.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Flowers and candles lit at accident area

Out of respect of the victims, flowers and candles were laid around the cordoned off area a day after the tragedy struck.

A monk was also spotted offering prayers at the site of the accident.

Top photo by Jane Zhang.