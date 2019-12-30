Centre for Domestic Employees rendering assistance to Lucky Plaza accident victims

Two women died and four were injured at Lucky Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 29, at about 5pm.

The two deceased women have been identified as Abigail Danao Leste and Arlyn Picar Nucos, reported The Straits Times.

Yeo Guat Kwang, Chairman of the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE), told reporters on Monday, Dec. 30 that the two women had been working in Singapore for more than 20 years.

The daughter of one of the women will travel to Singapore.

According to ST, two of the six victims are from the Cagayan province in the Philippines.

One of them is from the La Union province.

Official statement from CDE

At around 2pm on Monday, Dec. 30, the CDE released an official statement on its Facebook page.

CDE stated that it is in contact with the Philippine Embassy and the relevant authorities to provide assistance to the victims and their families.

In addition, CDE staff have been at the hospital since the accident to seek further updates on the victims.

CDE is also rendering financial support through its Institutions of a Public Character (IPC) charity— the Domestic Employees Welfare Fund (DEWF).

The statement said: “We have received offers of donations to the affected workers form concerned well-wishers since the accident and CDE will be making arrangements in the coming days to run a public fund-raising campaign in connection with this tragic accident.”

“We ask for the patience of our friends, supporters and well-wishers to allow us some time to set up the necessary arrangements for this.”

You can read CDE’s full statement here:

At the end of the post, CDE urged members of the public not to circulate photos or videos of the accident.

Statement from Philippine Embassy

On Monday (Dec. 30) morning, the Philippine Embassy released an official statement on the accident.

Investigations are ongoing

A 64-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

According to ST, the driver was attempting a U-turn before crashing into the railing.

CNA reported that he is a driver-partner with Grab and has been suspended.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Jane Zhang.