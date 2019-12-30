fbpx

Families back in the Philippines mourn victims of Lucky Plaza accident

RIP.

Belmont Lay | December 30, 11:25 pm

Family members of the two Filipino women who died in the Lucky Plaza car accident on Sunday, Dec. 29 have taken to social media to mourn victims.

In total, two women died and four other women were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Arlyn Nucos, 50, and Abigail Danao Leste, 41.

Arlyn’s sister, Arcely, 56, was one of the four seriously injured.

All six women are from the Philippines.

Arlyn, on the left, passed away, while sister, Arceli, is seriously injured.

Messages

“Auntie Arlyn Nucos you may now rest in peace we loved you so much we don’t deserve to lose you because you are the best of the best,” a message on Facebook said, written by a relative known as Andrei Nucos.

Photos of Nucos, and another person who appears to be the sister, were included in the post.

Andrei also wrote a separate post saying that his “favourite aunt” was one of the victims in Sunday’s accident, which confirms the victim’s identity.

Another family member known as Cedric Drake Xander Nucos wrote on Facebook on Sunday night: “May your soul rest in peace… I love you and I miss you.”

Rappler, a Philippines news outlet, reported that the sisters’ only brother, Reynaldo, said their family only learned about the incident after he called his wife, who was also a domestic helper in Singapore, a couple of hours after the incident.

He said their other relatives in their family compound in Barangay San Carlos in Caba, La Union, knew something was wrong when the two sisters did not conduct their weekly video call with them.

Jhef Umoquit Leste, the son of the other victim, mourned his mother’s passing on Facebook.

He took to the platform to express his grief.

The profile photos of those in mourning have been changed to show a lit candle or a black photo.

Supposed to return to the Philippines

Rappler reported that the sisters have worked as domestic helpers in Singapore for 30 years.

Arcely, the woman who was injured, was supposed to return back home in January 2020.

