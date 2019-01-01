fbpx

Serious accident at Lucky Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, as car crashes through railing, police cordons off area

This is a developing story.

Belmont Lay | December 29, 06:39 pm

A serious car accident has occurred at Lucky Plaza on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2019.

According to several photos and videos posted online, a car had allegedly crashed through a railing and had fallen onto a side road beside the mall.

A seven-minute-long video posted on YouTube showed the extent of the carnage.

Warning: Video contains footage that some viewers will find distressing.

The video showed the scene of the accident, as well as the victims.

A few women sitting down on the ground were being attended to.

They were seen grimacing in pain as one of the women appeared to have bruises on her leg.

Another person was seen lying on the road.

One person was allegedly pinned under the car.

Medical personnel were seen on the scene rendering help.

The road outside of the mall has been cordoned off by police.

via Andrew Wong

The area in and around Lucky Plaza is popular on Sundays among foreign domestic workers in Singapore.

They are seen congregating there on their days off.

This is a developing story.

December 29, 02:54 pm

