All 6 women victims believed to be Filipinas: 2 dead, 4 injured after car crashes through railing at Lucky Plaza on busy Sunday afternoon

Tragedy before the year ends.

Belmont Lay | December 29, 08:44 pm

Two female pedestrians were killed after a car crashed through a railing and fell onto a side road at Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Several others were left injured.

This was after several people were hit by the car.

The police said they were alerted at 4.58pm to an accident involving a car and six female pedestrians, aged between 29 and 43.

Two dead

Police said two of the pedestrians, aged 29 and 35, were unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They later died from their injuries.

The other four pedestrians, aged 30 to 43, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They are believed to have sustained serious injuries.

A 64-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said dispatched five ambulances.

The Straits Times reported that all six are understood to be Filipinas.

A photo of the driver being arrested at the scene has been published by ST.

A black car was seen on the side road next to the mall.

A person could be seen pinned under the vehicle.

The metal railing above the side road appeared severely damaged.

Lucky Plaza shopping centre is a popular hangout spot for foreign workers in Singapore.

Foreign domestic workers from the Philippines are frequently seen there on Sundays.

Warning: Video contains footage that some viewers will find distressing.

The video shows the scene of the accident, as well as the victims.

