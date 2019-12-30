CCTV footage of Lucky Plaza car crash circulated on social media

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the fatal crash outside Lucky Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 29 appears to have been leaked online.

The video is a recording of a CCTV monitor.

The incident was captured from four different camera angles.

It was shared on social media on Monday afternoon, Dec. 30.

A dark-coloured car is seen making a U-turn after leaving the drop-off point outside the Lucky Plaza apartment block.

The car then speeds up very quickly and travels across the two-lane road.

The moment of impact when the car appears to crash into a railing and into people standing is displayed on a separate screen.

Those seated by the railing did not appear have time to react.

The car then lands on a service road leading out of Lucky Plaza’s car park.

However, the footage appears to have been sped up, judging by the videos’ time stamp.

The hastened pace caused the car to appear to have been going faster than it actually did.

The victims are six Filipinos working in Singapore.

One victim who died and another who is critically injured are sisters.

The Centre for Domestic Employees in Singapore has urged the public not to circulate photos or videos of the accident that occurred on Dec. 29 at Lucky Plaza in Orchard Road, out of respect for the victims and their families.

CDE said it is planning to set up a donation channel for the public to provide assistance to the victims.