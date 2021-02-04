Lim Chee Guan to allow bak kwa sale walk-ins from Feb. 8-10, patrons to observe safe distancing

Lim Chee Guan's legendary long queues were moved online in 2021, overwhelming its website, after the bak kwa seller announced that it would not allow self-collection or walk-ins at its physical outlets from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9.

A statement to the media explained the decision, saying that the "safety of all our customers and staff" amid Covid-19 was of the "highest importance".

Walk-in purchases now allowed from Feb. 8 to 10

However, the chain announced that it would allow "additional days of walk-in purchase" from Monday, Feb. 8, to Wednesday, Feb. 10, in an update on its social media pages.

Explaining that due to an "enormous amount of support and requests", Lim Chee Guan would put in "extra effort" to allow for additional days of walk-in purchases.

The announcement called for customers to "observe safe distancing measures and ensure that masks are worn at all times".

Reactions

While some commenters appeared to be upset at the change of policy, others were pleased at the opportunity to secure their share of the barbecued pork delicacy.

Another commenter suggested that the chain's change of plans was financially-motivated, though some were appreciative of the convenience of the home delivery option:

Lim Chee Guan charges a S$15 delivery fee for orders below 8kg.

Delivery was S$8 for orders between 8kg and 15kg, and fees were waived for orders above 15kg.

Crowds in Chinatown

Ahead of Chinese New Year on Feb. 12, crowds in Chinatown have persisted in spite of the cancellation of the annual bazaar.

Stepped-up enforcement action saw 34 individuals and 11 businesses getting fined for failing to adhere to safe distancing measures.

Related stories:

Top image via Lim Chee Guan on Facebook

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here