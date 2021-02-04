34 Chinatown visitors fined since Jan. 15 for not wearing masks, gathering in big groups

Chinatown has seen some large crowds recently due to the Chinese New Year season.

On the weekend of Jan. 30, Mothership observed that people were wearing masks but safe distancing was simply not possible as given how crowded it was.

The New Paper reporters who spoke to safe distancing ambassadors on the ground also quoted them as saying that "it is difficult to control them (the crowd)".

Fines have been issued since Jan. 15

In response to media queries, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that 34 people have been fined in Chinatown since Jan. 15 for not wearing masks and gathering in groups larger than eight.

Each person was fined S$300.

Apart from individuals, the authorities found that 11 businesses failed to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers and allowed gatherings of more than eight individuals were fined. They have been issued fines ranging from S$1,000 to S$2,000.

Additional safe distancing ambassadors have been deployed to patrol the area daily since Jan. 15, STB said, adding that police will step in if there are any law and order incidents that require their assistance.

STB will continue to work closely with businesses in Chinatown, the Chinatown Business Association and other government agencies to uphold safe management measures throughout the precinct.

Top photo by Valerie Ng.