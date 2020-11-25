No Chinatown CNY Bazaar in 2021 because of Covid-19 pandemic

For the first time in its history, there will be no Chinese New Year Bazaar at Chinatown in 2021.

The Straits Times reported that the annual people-mountain-people-sea event has been cancelled due to concerns over crowd control.

The organisers — the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee — also made the decision due to uncertainties over the start of phase three of Singapore's reopening.

Those most affected by this decision are the shop owners in Chinatown who depend on the Chinese New Year crowds for business.

ST said the bazaar would see up to 900,000 visitors in good years.

The newspaper also reported that one of the shop owners was "quite upset" and bemoaned that she was too old to hawk her products online.

Crowds traditionally flock to CNY bazaar

Crowds would traditionally throng the Chinatown area — Pagoda, Smith, Temple and Trengganu streets — in the lead up to Chinese New Year to get a variety of items, such as couplets and flowers, and foodstuff, including candies and bak kwa, and soak in the celebratory atmosphere.

On Chinese New Year eve, prices of goods sold at the bazaar would typically be slashed as the clock approaches midnight, attracting customers looking for good deals.

